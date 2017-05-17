 
Integrating Tactile Haptics Technology in Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Application

Tactile Haptics Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2016 and 2022
 
 
HOUSTON - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Industry Essence published a new syndicate market research report on " Tactile Haptics Technology Market: Segment Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Intensity, and Forecasts 2016-2022 ".

Industry Essence, a market research and consulting company based in Houston, Texas, U.S., states that the Tactile Haptics Technology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% between the forecast periods. The tactile haptics technology is not new to market, we have experienced this technology in gaming controllers, mobile phones (yes prior to smartphones, it was there in mobile phones too), smartphones, tablets, and in other handheld consumer electronic devices too.

It is majorly fuelled by growing demand for tactile haptics technology in wearable electronics/smart watches/fitness trackers, capability of tactile haptics technology to offer personalized user experience, consistent R&D and advanced tactile haptics technologies (such as vibrotactile, shape/texture, and force tactile technologies) are projected to drive the market.

In the coming years, this technology will have exceptional opportunities in automotive and healthcare applications along with wearable electronics. Apart from these applications, many companies (though at nascent level) are trying to integrate tactile haptics technology in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications/devices/controllers; therefore it is definitely a cash cow technology for early investors.

Get PDF Sample Brochure for Professional & Technical insights at: https://industryessence.com/index.php/reports/details/600

The report segments tactile haptics technology in four major segments- by haptics effects (whole device haptics effects and localized haptics effect- textural sensation, microfluidics haptics, and surface coverage actuators), by hardware components (actuators- Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM), Piezoelectric Actuator, Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA), and Electro - Active Polymer Actuators; drivers & controllers, and sensors), by applications, and by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Analyses

·Insights from industry experts, industry associations, technology standard organizations and forums, R&D professionals, and from other professional respondents

·Market sizing, trend analysis, and forecasts

·Qualitative & quantitative analysis of market revenue drivers, restraining factors, and growth opportunities

·  Analysis of entire market value chain and different stakeholders present

·Market effectiveness by Porter's five forces analysis Market segmentation (analysis, market sizing, and forecasts) based on technology types, components, applications, and geography

·Market analysis by different regions around the globe

·Market share and comparative analysis of major industry participants

·Analysis of organic and inorganic business strategies adopted by companies

·In-depth profiling of 25 key market participants- 3D Systems Corporation, AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., Densitron Technologies PLC., Haption SA, Immersion Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Precision Microdrives Ltd, Tactus Technology Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor ,Microchip, Alps Electric, Continental, Daesung, Marquardt, Methode Electronics, SMK, Valeo, Visteon, Bosch, Jahwa Electronics, Bluecom Co Ltd, and Apple Inc. among others

Contact
Mike Lewis
Marketing Manager
***@industryessence.com
