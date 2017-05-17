News By Tag
Integrating Tactile Haptics Technology in Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Application
Tactile Haptics Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2016 and 2022
Industry Essence, a market research and consulting company based in Houston, Texas, U.S., states that the Tactile Haptics Technology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% between the forecast periods. The tactile haptics technology is not new to market, we have experienced this technology in gaming controllers, mobile phones (yes prior to smartphones, it was there in mobile phones too), smartphones, tablets, and in other handheld consumer electronic devices too.
It is majorly fuelled by growing demand for tactile haptics technology in wearable electronics/
In the coming years, this technology will have exceptional opportunities in automotive and healthcare applications along with wearable electronics. Apart from these applications, many companies (though at nascent level) are trying to integrate tactile haptics technology in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications/
Get PDF Sample Brochure for Professional & Technical insights at: https://industryessence.com/
The report segments tactile haptics technology in four major segments- by haptics effects (whole device haptics effects and localized haptics effect- textural sensation, microfluidics haptics, and surface coverage actuators), by hardware components (actuators- Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM), Piezoelectric Actuator, Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA), and Electro - Active Polymer Actuators; drivers & controllers, and sensors), by applications, and by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Key Analyses
·Insights from industry experts, industry associations, technology standard organizations and forums, R&D professionals, and from other professional respondents
·Market sizing, trend analysis, and forecasts
·Qualitative & quantitative analysis of market revenue drivers, restraining factors, and growth opportunities
· Analysis of entire market value chain and different stakeholders present
·Market effectiveness by Porter's five forces analysis Market segmentation (analysis, market sizing, and forecasts) based on technology types, components, applications, and geography
·Market analysis by different regions around the globe
·Market share and comparative analysis of major industry participants
·Analysis of organic and inorganic business strategies adopted by companies
·In-depth profiling of 25 key market participants-
