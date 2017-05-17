 
Tumour Ablation Market – 2017 Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Databridgemarketresearch.com provides "Tumour Ablation Market – Global Industry Trends", is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Tumour Ablation Market, By Type (Tumour Ablation Systems (Radio Frequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, HIFU, Laser Ablation, Cryoablation), Image Guidance Products, Accessories), By Cancer Type (Liver, Lings, Kidney, Brain, Bone, Pancreas, Breast, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global tumour ablation market has accounted for USD 1.8 billion in 2016, expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

The global tumour ablation market is segmented based on product types, cancer types, end-user and geography.

By Type:

·         Tumour Ablation Systems

·         Radio Frequency Ablation

o   Microwave Ablation

o   HIFU

o   Laser Ablation

o   Cryoablation

·         Image Guidance Products

·         Accessories

By Cancer Type:

·         Liver

·         Lings

·         Kidney

·         Brain

·         Bone

·         Pancreas

·         Breast

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Oncology Clinics

Based on geography the global tumour ablation market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

"Read more news about the Global Tumour Ablation Market" (http://databridgemarketresearch.com/tumour-ablation-marke...)

Key Companies operating in the Global Tumour Ablation Market:

·         Galil Medical, Inc.

·         Perseon Corporation

·         NeuWave Medical, Inc.

·         Koninklijke Philips N.V.

·         INTIO Inc.

·         Mermaid Medical A/S

·         SonaCare Medical, LLC

·         DFINE, Inc.

·         Misonix, Inc.

·         BVM Medical Limited

·         AngioDynamics, Inc.

·         COMSOL Inc.

·         Boston Scientific Corporation

·         EDAP TMS S.A.

·         HealthTronics, Inc.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
