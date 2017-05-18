News By Tag
Father & Son Write "The Cyborg at the End of the Universe" YA Sci-Fi Adventure in the Era of Trump
Written by ten year old and his father, it is the story of two young hyperactive super heroes who attempt to stop a mentally ill cyborg from destroying the universe to make his planet great again. Ages ten and up and no mention of fidget spinners.
The story picks up where the first book in the series, HyperKid v BullBorg, leaves off, when a mysterious cyborg villain named Alien-Bot crashes a ceremony honoring the super heroes and then disappears. Alien-Bot's goal is to destroy the universe, and HyperKid and BullBorg must travel to his dying home planet of Alania at the very edge of the universe to try and stop him. After being captured, HyperKid asks Alien-Bot why he wants to destroy the universe, and Alien-Bot answers:
"This Alanian carnage stops right here and right now. From this moment on, it will be Alania first. We will take back the resources that their galaxies have thrived on and use them to rebuild our own civilization. Alania will start winning again, winning like never before. We will build new cities. We will bring back our wealth. We will bring back our dreams. And we will eradicate completely the rest of the universe so that our enemies will no longer be able to take advantage of our greatness."
The book was written during the presidential campaign of 2016, so there are plenty of references to phrases and rhetoric that kids may have heard but don't fully understand—"fake news", "Make Alania Great Again", and the oppressive government of the planet Kidok who has employed hackers to keep its citizens misinformed—
The first HyperKid book was well-received, much in part because it is entertaining and deals with real-life issues such as intolerance, bullying, family issues, and personal challenges that kids have to battle but often don't fully understand. This second book includes these same themes as well as new ones, including having to meet responsibilities that have been placed upon you even if it means facing your greatest fears, and trying to stay focused in a universe that has seemingly gone mad.
----------------------------------------------------
FROM THE BACK COVER:
On planet Alania, Alien-Bot wants to make his home world great again by destroying the universe. In the Tiran Galaxy, planet Kidok has vanished after its star went supernova and there have been no signs of survivors because the oppressive Kidokian government employed hackers and spread fake news to fool the public into thinking that the star was healthy and there was no need to evacuate even though it was obvious to most that something was wrong. On Earth, West Plains Mayor Maria Martinez has ignored the pleas of citizens who have fallen on hard times in order to focus her full attention on securing campaign contributions from wealthy donors in order to win her next election.
Welcome to the dark new age that Morgan Wallace (a.k.a. "HyperKid") and Brian Bullini (a.k.a. "BullBorg") suddenly find themselves living in. In this sequel to the highly acclaimed "HyperKid v BullBorg", the super heroes, now in fifth grade, are transported through a wormhole that takes them to the Estarna Galaxy, the oldest part of the universe where intelligent life began. Alien-Bot is there waiting for them, but with the help of some tech upgrades from a thousand-year-
The Cyborg at the End of the Universe combines classic science fiction, fantasy, and comic book super hero themes in the tradition of Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, DC, and even some 2001: A Space Odyssey with a dash of Stephen Hawking, and brings them into a dark new age where world leaders are willing to use any means necessary to preserve their own wealth and power without regard to the health of the universe and the people who live in it. The resistance against injustice and intolerance continues here with some contemporary real world twists, and the two young super heroes discover that it is absolutely necessary for beings from all walks of life to work together to fight those who think it is their right to destroy a universe that belongs to everyone in order to save their own little piece of it.
----------------------------------------------------
The Cyborg at the End of the Universe has been published by Clay Road Press and is available now at Amazon.com or by special order through local bookstores.
https://www.amazon.com/
http://www.hyperkid.xyz
