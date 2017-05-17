 
Industry News





Company's offerings is what users care about, no marketing could ever fulfil the gap in product quality.

Company's offerings is what users care about, no marketing could ever fulfil the gap in product quality.
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Launches and promotions are a common practise by retailers these days but rare is the scenario when a product launch benefits the user. These days all organisations are in a race to outrun each other however very little difference they make to the users. Carrier Bag Hut has broken the norm of stereotype marketing and the company leaders have come up with quality over marketing concept. Through this concept company wishes to emphasise that company offerings play a vital role in enhancing business than company's marketing.

With the declaration of this concept they have launched their new range of 2 piece gift boxes with lids. The launch is scheduled on May 23, 2017. The main beneficiaries of this launch would be retailers, gift shops, boutiques, hotels, wedding planners and other individual customers. Cube gift boxes have been so far the best selling product of Carrier Bag Hut. However, it seems that organisation's customers are soon going to switch their loyalty towards 2 piece gift boxes with lids.

This range is made using fine quality paper. These gift boxes are available in two types which are gloss laminated and matt laminated. Carrier Bag Hut has used thermal lamination technique to bring the perfection that its users demand for. Speaking of demand, company's last launch which was rectangle gift boxes could not meet the requirements of its customers in the first batch. It was after two weeks of the launch that Carrier Bag Hut's supply was at par with demand.

Loyalty of the company's customers and demand of their production clearly proves the words of its CEO right.

Maximum organisations today are focusing over marketing more than improving their offerings. This move is short lived and certainly cannot earn loyalty of its users. Carrier Bag Hut is an inspiration for any upcoming industries.

About Carrier Bag Hut

Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK.  It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.

For more information about the company, visit : https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk/

They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .

Media Contact
David Boon, 51 Lever Street, Manchester M1 1FN
01618832344
davidboonuk@gmail.com
Click to Share