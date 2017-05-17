 
Pull&Bear Presents Its New Swimwear Collection

Short swimsuits for the boys, multi-purpose bodies for the girls and Hawaiian-style shirts for all – here's the brand's summer range
 
 
Pull&Bear Presents Its New Swimwear Collection

Short swimsuits for the boys, multi-purpose bodies for the girls and Hawaiian-style shirts for all – here's the brand's summer range

Pull&Bear launches the new swimwear collection for boys and girls. The brand's proposals for the warm days come full of fresh, comfortable garments with floral prints, which can easily be mixed and matched before and after beach time.

The range for boys features short-sleeved shirts with tropical prints and pastel colors such as soft yellow and pink. Black and white complete this range of comfortable, above the knee swimsuits conceived for comfort, while stripes and all-over prints add in to outfit options. The beachwear range also includes complementary garments such as T-shirts and sweatshirts displaying simple texts and denim jackets matching the main colors.

The girls' collection introduce one-piece swimsuits which can also be used as bodies in streetwear outfits. Fittings are inspired in the 1990s, while textures range from elastic fabrics to velvet and glittery effects. White, black and soft tones are the key colors.
