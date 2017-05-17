Next Generation Sequencing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7,527.0 Mn By 2021

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".

-- According to the new report "" by SA-Business Research & Consulting Group, Illumina leads the market with more than 75% market share. The global next generation sequencing market was valued at US$ 3,509.6 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 7,527.0 Million by 2021 growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 16.02%.Illumina entered the NGS market through the acquisition of Solexa, Inc. in 2006. Since then, the company has introduced numerous variants of the sequencing-by-synthesis (SBS) technology. By far, Illumina has the largest installed base as compared to all other manufacturers worldwide. Illumina has developed strong distribution channels throughout the globe for effective distribution of its sequencing systems. Currently 54% of the company's revenue is generated from the U.S., while 24% and 17% from Europe and Asia-Pacific regions respectively. In 2011, the company opened new office in Sao Paolo, Brazil to target the Latin America region where it has sparse market presence. In 2016, the company signed reseller agreement with GenDx; which allows the company to become a non-exclusive reseller of Illumina products in Benelux, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany and Finland. In 2015, Illumina announced its plans to invest in building a new European headquarters in Cambridge, U.K. This would strengthen its hold on the steadily growing Europe market.The report also maintains major focus on key player analysis in next generation sequencing market. Next generation sequencing (NGS) technology market is in a constant flux of change due to continuous technology upgrades. At least five companies are currently developing novel NGS technology which may commercialize during the forecast period. Numerous companies are investing in development of novel methods for efficient and cost effective sequencing. Agilent Technologies invested US$ 80 million in LaserGen for development and commercialization of the proprietary lightning terminators technology. Genapsys is currently developing Gene Electronic Nano-Integrated Ultra-Sensitive (GENIUS) technology, a portable sequencer targeted for research and diagnostic laboratory purposes. Although the company opened early access registration in 2014, commercial launch has not yet been announced officially. Although Nabsys had closed operations in 2015 after 10 years of struggle in development of its next generation sequencing technology, the company was relaunched as Nabsys 2.0 in 2016. The company also received US$ 42 million in funding from a Chinese company Zixin Pharma. Majority of the sequencing technologies in pipeline are nanopore based.Key players mentioned in the report include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Oxford Nanopore, Pacific Biosciences, Qiagen N.V., Roche Sequencing, Stratos Genomics, GnuBio and others.