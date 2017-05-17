News By Tag
Next Generation Sequencing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7,527.0 Mn By 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".
Illumina entered the NGS market through the acquisition of Solexa, Inc. in 2006. Since then, the company has introduced numerous variants of the sequencing-by-
The report also maintains major focus on key player analysis in next generation sequencing market. Next generation sequencing (NGS) technology market is in a constant flux of change due to continuous technology upgrades. At least five companies are currently developing novel NGS technology which may commercialize during the forecast period. Numerous companies are investing in development of novel methods for efficient and cost effective sequencing. Agilent Technologies invested US$ 80 million in LaserGen for development and commercialization of the proprietary lightning terminators technology. Genapsys is currently developing Gene Electronic Nano-Integrated Ultra-Sensitive (GENIUS) technology, a portable sequencer targeted for research and diagnostic laboratory purposes. Although the company opened early access registration in 2014, commercial launch has not yet been announced officially. Although Nabsys had closed operations in 2015 after 10 years of struggle in development of its next generation sequencing technology, the company was relaunched as Nabsys 2.0 in 2016. The company also received US$ 42 million in funding from a Chinese company Zixin Pharma. Majority of the sequencing technologies in pipeline are nanopore based.
Key players mentioned in the report include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Oxford Nanopore, Pacific Biosciences, Qiagen N.V., Roche Sequencing, Stratos Genomics, GnuBio and others.
