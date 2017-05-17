News By Tag
Global Laser Cutting Machines Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024- Credence Research
Laser cutting systems market was valued at US$ 4.97 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2024.
Market Insights
Laser technology has found immense adoption across various industrial applications including cutting, drilling, marking and engraving and micro-processing. The technology is majorly used for cutting metals/non-metals and other polymer materials. Laser technology is also used for drilling processes in mines and crude oil extraction, along with industrial manufacturing. Apart from heavy applications, laser technology is also used extensively for micro-processing such as drilling, cutting and scribing in small dimensions.
The overall laser cutting machines is highly driven by the rising industrialization worldwide. Industry verticals including automotive and electronics have undergone paradigm shift, over the period of time, especially in Asia Pacific. Subsequently, the demand for fast and precise industrial processing tools has risen significantly since the past few years. Another major factor propelling the market growth is the superior advantages of laser systems over conventional material methods.
The overall laser cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of types, laser technology and industry verticals as per following:
· By Type
o Flying Optic
o Moving Material
o Hybrid
· By Technology
o CO2
o Fiber
o Solid-
o Others
· By Industry Vertical
o Automotive & Aerospace
o Machine Tools & OEMs
o Electronics
o Healthcare
o Plastic Processing & Packaging
o Others
Competitive Insights:
The global laser processing systems market is relatively consolidated in nature with top four players accounting for nearly 45% of the total market share. However, the market comprises large number of regional as well as international laser cutting machine manufacturers. Thus, global laser cutting machine vendors face strong competition from such players. Most of the laser cutting machine vendors are located in Europe and China where there is strong industrialization. Major global companies operating in the market include TRUMPF Group, Hans Technology Co., Ltd., Amada Co., Ltd., ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc., IPG Photonics and others.
Key Trends:
· More focus on automating laser cutting machines
· Geographical expansion through organic as well as inorganic growth
· Fiber lasers for healthcare and micro applications
· Laser cutting machines capable of providing high degree of flexibility in operation
