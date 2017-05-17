 
Global Laser Cutting Machines Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024- Credence Research

Laser cutting systems market was valued at US$ 4.97 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2024.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "Laser Cutting Machines Market (http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/laser-cutting-machines-market) (Machine Type – Flying Optic, Moving Material and Hybrid; Laser Technology – Gas Lasers, Solid-state Lasers, Fiber Lasers and Other (Semiconductor, Excimers, Dye etc.) Lasers) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2024" the global laser cutting systems market was valued at US$ 4.97 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/laser-cutting-machines-market

Market Insights

Laser technology has found immense adoption across various industrial applications including cutting, drilling, marking and engraving and micro-processing. The technology is majorly used for cutting metals/non-metals and other polymer materials. Laser technology is also used for drilling processes in mines and crude oil extraction, along with industrial manufacturing. Apart from heavy applications, laser technology is also used extensively for micro-processing such as drilling, cutting and scribing in small dimensions.

The overall laser cutting machines is highly driven by the rising industrialization worldwide. Industry verticals including automotive and electronics have undergone paradigm shift, over the period of time, especially in Asia Pacific. Subsequently, the demand for fast and precise industrial processing tools has risen significantly since the past few years. Another major factor propelling the market growth is the superior advantages of laser systems over conventional material methods.

The overall laser cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of types, laser technology and industry verticals as per following:

·         By Type

o    Flying Optic

o    Moving Material

o    Hybrid

·         By Technology

o    CO2

o    Fiber

o    Solid-state

o    Others

·         By Industry Vertical

o    Automotive & Aerospace

o    Machine Tools & OEMs

o    Electronics

o    Healthcare

o    Plastic Processing & Packaging

o    Others

Competitive Insights:

The global laser processing systems market is relatively consolidated in nature with top four players accounting for nearly 45% of the total market share. However, the market comprises large number of regional as well as international laser cutting machine manufacturers. Thus, global laser cutting machine vendors face strong competition from such players. Most of the laser cutting machine vendors are located in Europe and China where there is strong industrialization. Major global companies operating in the market include TRUMPF Group, Hans Technology Co., Ltd., Amada Co., Ltd., ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc., IPG Photonics and others.

Key Trends:

·         More focus on automating laser cutting machines

·         Geographical expansion through organic as well as inorganic growth

·         Fiber lasers for healthcare and micro applications

·         Laser cutting machines capable of providing high degree of flexibility in operation

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58346

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

