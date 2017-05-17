 
Luxury Handbag Brand Avery Verse Now Stocked At Chatswood Chase

Premier Multi-Brand Boutique Bags of Distinction Will Carry Avery Verse Designer Handbags
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- As the luxury market undergoes a time of significant transition, with stagnant growth globally and a cooling off of appetite for luxury fashion, new Australian luxury brand Avery Verse is surging forward. Their emphasis on timeless style and craft above trend chasing is leaving an imprint of 'refreshing' luxury in consumers minds.

In an exciting move forward, they have partnered with multi-brand boutique Bags of Distinction to stock their handcrafted accessories within the Chatswood Chase. The move marks the first in a series of planned brick-and-mortar partnerships in Australia and globally that Avery Verse management have been developing.

'We vegetable tan our Italian leather which is an eco-friendly and artisanal leather preparation. This means our bags look, feel and smell better than other chemically tanned bags on the market,'  says director and co-founder Taylor Cook.

'It is then a great move forward for the company to build up our physical presence in line with our online strengths as a tactile experience of the bag is a huge part of its appeal,' he adds.

Visitors on the North Shore of Sydney can now enjoy the experience of the full grain Italian leather on the Ballad and Sublime handbags, Country Lane tote bag and Urban Stroll shoulder bag within Bags of Distinction.

To learn more visit https://www.averyverse.com

