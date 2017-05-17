News By Tag
Partner With DTDC This Holiday Season
A small parcel delivery service company turning to one of the most preferred international courier companies globally, DTDC has come a long way. Being India's largest parcel delivery service network.
Receiving gifts sure sounds exciting but sending them out seems a bit of a hassle, no? Not if DTDC becomes your partner this holiday season.
You can rely on DTDC's parcel delivery service which caters to international shipping and worldwide parcel services to take care of your gifting needs.
Thinking of sending a courier to India from UK? Or parcel to Europe from UK? DTDC offers worldwide parcel services and handles B2C or B2B cross-border transactions with utmost efficiency.
DTDC's offerings include movement of E-commerce and express parcels, documents and internationalshipping and optimum door-to-door services for imports and exports of parcels and cargos.
Being one of the most sought after internationalshipping companies, DTDC always prioritizes the customer's needs by designing flexible parcel delivery service options to make the whole worldwide parcel services experience absolutely worry free.
What sets DTDC UK apart from the other logistics companies UK is its promise to fulfil every need of the customer, big or small. Keeping in mind the client's budget and time window, DTDC's international logistics team works keenly towards offering customised solutions.
Features like defined transit time and complete information regarding declarations and authorities, make DTDC UK have an edge over other international courier companies UK.
Now you can choose a gift of your choice and make use of DTDC's courier service to India from UK and make your loved ones, back in India, feel special.
International delivery from UK to anywhere in the world has become exceptionally easy, thanks to DTDC's fulfilment warehouse services and real time tracking information.
Visit us at http://uk.dtdc.com/
Media Contact
Heathrow, London
Unit C, ISIS House,5-6, Horton Road,
02034117333
***@dtdc.com
