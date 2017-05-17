News By Tag
Web Werks won the Great Indian Workplace Awards 2017 awarded at the Workplace Culture Summit 2017
The sociability of Web Werks was measured through an employee survey that showed a tremendous employee feedback of 95% positive response. Web Werks has 800+ dedicated technical staff and all of them contributed to this survey. The second stage of this process involved evaluation of CEO survey on different criteria that Web Werks had to make through.
"We feel proud to be honored with this prestigious GIWA awards. Web Werks have been recognized with several awards and certifications and this was possible only because of strong commitment that comes from our employees to make our company a better place. Our employees are the key drivers for growth and success and we have taken initiatives to build a work culture that keeps them motivated and highly engaged," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd. Commenting on future endeavor for Web Werks Mr. Rathi further added, "We are looking forward to make more valuable addition to our company policy that will benefit our employee and help maintain high levels of employee engagements."
This is the second award that Web Werks has earned this year after achieving the Retailer of the Year award for 'Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange' honored at Asia Retail Congress
About Web Werks
Web Werks is an India-based Tier IV data center service provider with 5 carrier neutral data centers in India and USA. Started in 1996, Web Werks has served several Fortune 500 companies with successful projects in the areas of web hosting, VPS hosting, colocation services, dedicated servers, cloud platform and disaster recovery services.
For More Information - https://www.webwerks.in
