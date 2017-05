ViaSat's Latest Deployable Solutions for Bridging the Close Air Support Gap

ViaSat Inc. Presentation Details Announced for Close Air Support Conference 2017

-- With only three weeks until the next Close Air Support conference, taking place in London on the 7th and 8th June, SMi Group are thrilled to announce presentation details for conference sponsor ViaSat Inc:Dr Lee Peterson, Program Manager at ViaSat Inc., will present on: 'Covering:· New developments allow data link integration into manned and unmanned air vehicles· Enabling instantaneous networking between airborne and ground-based operations· Hand-held Link 16 terminals to avoid fratricide and curser-on-target· Zero latency situation assessment enhances overall mission successSponsored by., next month's conference will highlight the collaboration between military, research and industry, by inviting not only the leading operators at the forefront of operations, capability and training, but also the engineers, chief scientists and technical directors from research and industry, who are creating the platforms and technologies at the heart of future close air support.Host Nation expert speakers:· Brigadier Richard Haldenby, Programme Lead, Command and Control Force Development Programme,· Wing Commander John Leighton, Commanding Officer, Air Platform Protection Test & Evaluation Squadron,· Major Rick Keeson, SO2 Effects, Attack Helicopter Force Headquarters,· Flight Lieutenant Daniel Jones, Weapons, Tornado Standards and Evaluation Squadron,International expert speakers:· Brigadier General Nir Nin Nun, Air Support and Helicopter Air Division Commander,· Air Commodore Paddy Teakle, Deputy Commander NATO AEW&C Force Command,· Colonel Dietmar Felber, Head, Joint Fires Branch, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre,· Colonel Zdenek Bauer, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations,· Group Captain Christopher Mullen, Chief, Air Operations Co-ordination Centre, Joint Fires and Influence Branch,· Lieutenant Colonel James Krischke, Chief, Forward Air Control Capabilities Section, Air Command,· Lieutenant Colonel Thierry Aguilar, Digitally Aided Close Air Support Program Officer, Fighter Equipment,· Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Basco, Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Chairman, NATO,· Lieutenant Colonel Luca Restelli, Chief, Forward Air Controller Section, Air Ground Operations School,· Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Olivieri, Precision Guided Munition Subject Matter Expert, Combat Air Branch, Joint Air Power Competence Centre,· Major Anastasi Valerio, Operations Chief, 51 Wing,· Major Nader Samadi, Commander, German Air Ground Operations School, French/German Air Ground Operations School,· Major Nicholas Dimitruk, Course Chief and Standardization Officer, TACAIR Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific,· Captain Merijn Kerkhofs, Deputy Commander, Target Support Cell,, with all event speakers, presentation summaries and the two-day schedule is available to: Indra Sistemas, Zodiac Aerospace – Data Systems, British Royal Marines, CILAS, Israeli Air Force, Israeli Defence Office, NATO, Rockwell Collins UK Ltd, Royal Air Force, Singapore Armed Forces, US Air Force, US Embassy London and more. The final seats are filling fast, SMi Group strongly urge delegates to book soon before it's sells out.Registration details are available at: https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/uk/close- air-support... and 8JuneLondon, United Kingdomhttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/close-air-support?utm_medium=www.closeair-support.com&utm_source=D-134&utm_campaign=prlog---- END ----For information on exhibiting, contact Andrew Gibbons on: +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi- online.co.uk Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk