ViaSat's Latest Deployable Solutions for Bridging the Close Air Support Gap

ViaSat Inc. Presentation Details Announced for Close Air Support Conference 2017
 
 
Close Air Support Conference
Close Air Support Conference
 
LONDON - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With only three weeks until the next Close Air Support conference, taking place in London on the 7th and 8th June, SMi Group are thrilled to announce presentation details for conference sponsor ViaSat Inc:

Dr Lee Peterson, Program Manager at ViaSat Inc., will present on: 'Small Form Factor link 16 Datalinks Bridge the Close Air Support Gap'

Covering:

·         New developments allow data link integration into manned and unmanned air vehicles

·         Enabling instantaneous networking between airborne and ground-based operations

·         Hand-held Link 16 terminals to avoid fratricide and curser-on-target

·         Zero latency situation assessment enhances overall mission success

Sponsored by GMRE and ViaSat Inc., next month's conference will highlight the collaboration between military, research and industry, by inviting not only the leading operators at the forefront of operations, capability and training, but also the engineers, chief scientists and technical directors from research and industry, who are creating the platforms and technologies at the heart of future close air support.

The 2017 agenda features:

Host Nation expert speakers:

·         Brigadier Richard Haldenby, Programme Lead, Command and Control Force Development Programme, Niteworks

·         Wing Commander John Leighton, Commanding Officer, Air Platform Protection Test & Evaluation Squadron, Royal Air Force

·         Major Rick Keeson, SO2 Effects, Attack Helicopter Force Headquarters, Joint Helicopter Command

·         Flight Lieutenant Daniel Jones, Weapons, Tornado Standards and Evaluation Squadron, Royal Air Force

International expert speakers:

·         Brigadier General Nir Nin Nun, Air Support and Helicopter Air Division Commander, Israeli Air Force

·         Air Commodore Paddy Teakle, Deputy Commander NATO AEW&C Force Command, NATO

·         Colonel Dietmar Felber, Head, Joint Fires Branch, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army

·         Colonel Zdenek Bauer, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air Force

·         Group Captain Christopher Mullen, Chief, Air Operations Co-ordination Centre, Joint Fires and Influence Branch, NATO

·         Lieutenant Colonel James Krischke, Chief, Forward Air Control Capabilities Section, Air Command, NATO

·         Lieutenant Colonel Thierry Aguilar, Digitally Aided Close Air Support Program Officer, Fighter Equipment, French Air Force

·         Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Basco, Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Chairman, NATO, United States Marine Corps

·         Lieutenant Colonel Luca Restelli, Chief, Forward Air Controller Section, Air Ground Operations School, Italian Air Force

·         Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Olivieri, Precision Guided Munition Subject Matter Expert, Combat Air Branch, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, NATO

·         Major Anastasi Valerio, Operations Chief, 51 Wing, Italian Air Force

·         Major Nader Samadi, Commander, German Air Ground Operations School, French/German Air Ground Operations School, German Air Force

·         Major Nicholas Dimitruk, Course Chief and Standardization Officer, TACAIR Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, United States Marine Corps

·         Captain Merijn Kerkhofs, Deputy Commander, Target Support Cell, Royal Netherlands Air Force

A complimentary conference brochure, with all event speakers, presentation summaries and the two-day schedule is available to download from the event website.

Latest attendees include: Indra Sistemas, Zodiac Aerospace – Data Systems, British Royal Marines, CILAS, Israeli Air Force, Israeli Defence Office, NATO, Rockwell Collins UK Ltd, Royal Air Force, Singapore Armed Forces, US Air Force, US Embassy London and more. The final seats are filling fast, SMi Group strongly urge delegates to book soon before it's sells out.

Registration details are available at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/close-air-support...

Close Air Support 2017
7th and 8th June
London, United Kingdom
https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/close-air-support?utm_medium=www.closeair-support.com&utm_source=D-134&utm_campaign=prlog

---- END ----

For information on exhibiting, contact Andrew Gibbons on: +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

