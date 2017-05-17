 
Pinnacle Overcame 3D Modeling Challenges of Complex Geometry

 
 
3D Model Creation of Complex Geometry
3D Model Creation of Complex Geometry
HOUSTON - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Autodesk Revit helped to create high-level detailing of multi-family residential construction in USA. The purpose is to construct different stages of drawing set for this mixed use project. Check out how Pinnacle team realized project objectives for Nadel Residential & Commercial Inc.

Creating 3D models of complex geometry would not have been easy without Autodesk Revit. Read more on how Pinnacle generated detailed 3D BIM Model for producing construction document set from Schematic Designand overcame challenges of design change with BIM.

Efficient BIM collaboration is significant for the project because Pinnaclecad (http://www.pinnaclecad.com/)  engaged a team of 12 engineers to plan using intelligent models, allowing team to anticipate, plan, and coordinate every aspect of project design, detailing, construction and maintenance. For more information, inspect how Pinnacle resolved clashes (http://images.autodesk.com/apac_india_main/files/pinnacle_uses_bim_for_multifamily_project.pdf) for producing accurate drawings to help client at various stages.

About Pinnacle Infotech:

Pinnacle Infotech is catalyzing renaissance in the construction arena with BIM services, facilitating 1035+ clients in 34+ countries, across 6 continents, collaborating across time zones with global delivery centers in India, USA, UAE, UK & Italy, comprising of 810+ in-house BIM specialists, Architects & Engineers. Being the leading provider of BIM services to AEC Industries for 18+ years, Pinnacle has successfully executed 4500+ landmark BIM projects across industries.

Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclecad.com Email Verified
