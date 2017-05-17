News By Tag
Pinnacle Overcame 3D Modeling Challenges of Complex Geometry
Creating 3D models of complex geometry would not have been easy without Autodesk Revit. Read more on how Pinnacle generated detailed 3D BIM Model for producing construction document set from Schematic Designand overcame challenges of design change with BIM.
About Pinnacle Infotech:
Pinnacle Infotech is catalyzing renaissance in the construction arena with BIM services, facilitating 1035+ clients in 34+ countries, across 6 continents, collaborating across time zones with global delivery centers in India, USA, UAE, UK & Italy, comprising of 810+ in-house BIM specialists, Architects & Engineers. Being the leading provider of BIM services to AEC Industries for 18+ years, Pinnacle has successfully executed 4500+ landmark BIM projects across industries.
