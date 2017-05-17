 
Gaur City Center – Offer Advanced Technology, Shopping Zone

Gaur city center is one of the great projects and this shopping mall offers coffee shop, gym, entertainment places, hotels, and others. This commercial project comes with the decorated garden with the water fountain.
 
NOIDA, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Gaur city center is coming up a commercial project and this shopping mall is located in the Noida. Gaursons group is one of the leading real estate companies in Noida and they provide the advanced technology commercial and residential project. Most of the peoples are waiting to purchase the commercial placed in this real estate group because they providing the best services to their clients. The Gaur city center includes the advanced branded stores, showrooms, business place, anchor space and others. Gaur city center is one of the great projects and this shopping mall offers coffee shop, gym, entertainment places, hotels, and others. This commercial project comes with the decorated garden with the water fountain.

Features of Gaur City Center

The trends of this shopping mall are used to shopping, hang out, eat and others with your friends and family. The people enjoy their vacation in the shopping mall and Gaur city center offers the outside land space for sitting. Gaur City Center is designed with the eco-friendly nature and the visitors fell breezy air and enjoy their shopping. Gaur city center is one of the big shopping malls in Noida and it gives the luxury life to the customer. This shopping mall is gorgeous and the customers will enjoy the full and entertainment.

