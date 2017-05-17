News By Tag
Is This the Best Located Student Development in Liverpool?
One Touch Property presents Sir Thomas House, an exclusive development located on Sir Thomas Street in central Liverpool.
Sir Thomas House is a beautiful period conversion, retaining some of its original features that really add to its character and appeal, such as the façade and arched windows. Its exterior is so impressive it was featured in the Sunday Times Home section, in an article promoting beautiful buildings. Most studios boast floor to ceiling windows, allowing for plenty of natural light to flood through. The individual studios are designed by award-winning SDA architects, who have capitalised on the space to really create an apartment feel. The development also comes equipped with a gym, cinema room and social breakout areas. These additional features will really add to the appeal for students, ensuring high demand for units.
Boasting an excellent location, this L1 student accommodation investment
The location really sells itself. L1 has repeatedly been named as one of the best locations to invest in, due to the high capital growth properties are experiencing in the area, yet the modest prices they remain at – for now. House price growth is indicative of one thing – an increasing desire for residents to live in a certain area. It's not hard to see why professionals and students alike are attracted to L1, it boasts a vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, Liverpool One is on the doorstep as is Liverpool Lime Street railway station. Students can enjoy an easy 20-minute walk to several university campuses, and the demand will only increase with the construction of a new Liverpool John Moores University campus at Copperas Hill.
Prices start from £75,000 and there is an assured rental income of 8.4% for two years, which is projected to increase thereafter with the development of Copperas Hill. With a completion date of September 2017, a 5% interest on deposit and these appealing credentials, investors are scrambling for studios at Sir Thomas and there is a limited availability of just 44 units. Enquire today to find out more about this development, exclusive to One Touch Property Investment.
