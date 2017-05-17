News By Tag
Lil Vonn Drops a Mesmeric Hip Hop Track "Bando" in Soundcloud
Hip hop music enthusiasts listen to the track "Bando" by the newbie artist Lil Vonn in SoundCloud. The track depicts the versatile talents of the youth rockstar.
In recent years, hip hop music has attained mass popularity with the coming up of different music streaming site especially SoundCloud that is regarded as the hip hop hotspot. This bright summer, SoundCloud site is witnessing engaging traffic in the music gallery of Javon Howell aka Lil Vonn who has dropped another mesmeric hip hop single "Bando". Lil Vonn hails from Florida, United States with a passion to have a career as a hip hop artist. Music was his passions since childhood and he didn't take much time to realize that he want to grow old with music. With years of dedication and practice, Vonn has made a rock solid appearance in SoundCloud with his list of hip hop and rap bangers. Some other tracks of the artist that has created huge buzz in SoundCloud are "Stuntin", "Traumatized"
The track "Band" ("17 Witta Dream Sneak Peak) depicts Lil Vonn's unusual voice texture and unique rapping style. The track has given new dimension to hip hop and rap music with its poised and soothing background score that will let the listeners play the track over and over again. Music fanatics register your SoundCloud account right now and feel the enigma tracks of Lil Vonn's track.
