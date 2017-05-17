 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Hip-hop
* Lil Vonn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Lil Vonn Drops a Mesmeric Hip Hop Track "Bando" in Soundcloud

Hip hop music enthusiasts listen to the track "Bando" by the newbie artist Lil Vonn in SoundCloud. The track depicts the versatile talents of the youth rockstar.
 
 
Lil Vonn
Lil Vonn
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Artist
Hip-hop
Lil Vonn

Industry:
Music

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop music is more than only music for youth. It is a sub culture with which today's youth relate. Overtime new styles and sub genres of hip hop music has emerged in the US and also other pats o the world.  Hip hop music has undergone huge transition in terms of themes, music, presentation and much more. The golden age of hip hop music laid much stress on threes like real-life struggles, Africa American community, struggle for identity and more. While modern or contemporary hip hop include darker truth of the society, money, women and more.

In recent years, hip hop music has attained mass popularity with the coming up of different music streaming site especially SoundCloud that is regarded as the hip hop hotspot. This bright summer, SoundCloud site is witnessing engaging traffic in the music gallery of Javon Howell aka Lil Vonn who has dropped another mesmeric hip hop single "Bando". Lil Vonn hails from Florida, United States with a passion to have a career as a hip hop artist. Music was his passions since childhood and he didn't take much time to realize that he want to grow old with music. With years of dedication and practice, Vonn has made a rock solid appearance in SoundCloud with his list of hip hop and rap bangers. Some other tracks of the artist that has created huge buzz in SoundCloud are "Stuntin", "Traumatized", "Again", "Left Behind" and more coming up

The track "Band" ("17 Witta Dream Sneak Peak) depicts Lil Vonn's unusual voice texture and unique rapping style. The track has given new dimension to hip hop and rap music with its poised and soothing background score that will let the listeners play the track over and over again. Music fanatics register your SoundCloud account right now and feel the enigma tracks of Lil Vonn's track.

To listen this track, please visit the link given below:

https://soundcloud.com/user-397283737/bando

End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share