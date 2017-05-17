News By Tag
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Trends and Forecast to 2022
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, By Product Type (Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS), By Device Type , By Components, By Delivery Mode By End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The LIS market is segmented on the basis of product type, Device Type, Delivery Mode end-user and geography.
By Product:
· Standalone LIS
· Integrated LIS
By Device Type:
· Clinical LIS
· Anatomical LIS
· Bone Densitometry
· Fracture Risk Assessment
By Components :
· Services
· Software
By Delivery Mode:
· On-Premise
· Remotely-Hosted
· Cloud-Based
By End-User:
· Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
· Hospitals
· Anatomical Pathology Laboratories
· Blood Banks
· Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories
Based on geography the digital LIS market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising focus on healthcare data maintenance and integration among healthcare providers and payers.
Major Players of the Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market:
· Sunquest Information Systems
· Cerner Corporation
· SSC Soft Computer.
· Compu Group Medical AG
· McKesson Corporation
· Epic Systems Corporation
· Medical Information Technology
· Orchard Software Corporation
· Allscripts
· Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
· Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
· Merge Healthcare
· Pro Med
· Psyche Systems
· Technidata America
· Siemens Medical Solutions
Europe Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market – Trends and Forecast to 2022
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Contact
Vishal Dwivedi
+91 18883872818
vishal.dwivedi@
