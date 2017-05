Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Trends and Forecast to 2022

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, By Product Type (Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS), By Device Type , By Components, By Delivery Mode By End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market has accounted value of USD 1.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024..The LIS market is segmented on the basis of product type, Device Type, Delivery Mode end-user and geography.· Standalone LIS· Integrated LIS· Clinical LIS· Anatomical LIS· Bone Densitometry· Fracture Risk Assessment· Services· SoftwareBy Delivery Mode:· On-Premise· Remotely-Hosted· Cloud-Based· Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories· Hospitals· Anatomical Pathology Laboratories· Blood Banks· Molecular Diagnostic LaboratoriesBased on geography the digital LIS market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising focus on healthcare data maintenance and integration among healthcare providers and payers.· Sunquest Information Systems· Cerner Corporation· SSC Soft Computer.· Compu Group Medical AG· McKesson Corporation· Epic Systems Corporation· Medical Information Technology· Orchard Software Corporation· Allscripts· Quest Diagnostics Incorporated· Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)· Merge Healthcare· Pro Med· Psyche Systems· Technidata America· Siemens Medical Solutions