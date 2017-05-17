News By Tag
Roxtec flat cable seals protect industrial cranes
The overhead traveling cranes must be operational at all times in a steel production process resulting in 2.5 million tons per year.
"We need good cable seals to avoid dust in the electrical cabinets, and Roxtec is a good way to seal around flat cables. The worst thing that can happen to us is a stop in the steel production,"
For any flat cable
Roxtec has helped SSAB and Konecranes handle a tough and frequent sealing challenge by providing sealing modules also for flat cables of many different sizes.
Konecranes started using Roxtec's seals instead of cable glands in the mid 90's. Arto Vaaraniemi, leading electrical engineer of Konecranes, explains why the crane provider continues to specify Roxtec seals for all cranes.
"Our customers want seals that are easy to install and that provide very good protection. When it comes to high IP ratings, Roxtec is the only seal we use."
For more information, please contact Magnus Holmberg, Executive Vice President Industry & Infrastructure magnus.holmberg@
About Roxtec and Multidiameter™
Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™
