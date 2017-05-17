Roxtec flat cable seals protect industrial cranes

Lowres - kran6

-- Roxtec sealing solutions are used to prevent water and steel process dust from entering outdoor cabinets and indoor control room containers of the Konecranes lifting equipment at SSAB's steel works in Raahe, Finland.The overhead traveling cranes must be operational at all times in a steel production process resulting in 2.5 million tons per year."We need good cable seals to avoid dust in the electrical cabinets, and Roxtec is a good way to seal around flat cables. The worst thing that can happen to us is a stop in the steel production,"says Jarmo Manninen, responsible for crane maintenance and work planning at SSAB.Roxtec has helped SSAB and Konecranes handle a tough and frequent sealing challenge by providing sealing modules also for flat cables of many different sizes.Konecranes started using Roxtec's seals instead of cable glands in the mid 90's. Arto Vaaraniemi, leading electrical engineer of Konecranes, explains why the crane provider continues to specify Roxtec seals for all cranes."Our customers want seals that are easy to install and that provide very good protection. When it comes to high IP ratings, Roxtec is the only seal we use."For more information, please contact Magnus Holmberg, Executive Vice President Industry & Infrastructure magnus.holmberg@roxtec.com, Phone +46 733 31 32 35Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.