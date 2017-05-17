Global 3D Food Printing Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global 3D Food Printing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 400 million by 2024

3D Food Printing Market

Contact

Research Nester

***@researchnester.com Research Nester

End

-- 3D printing is an innovative way of structuring an object or creating layer by layer. A design of the product is developed into the computer and the same system is integrated with the machine. Small granules of the raw materials are feeded into the machines that are further released by the robot arm to form the 3D shape. The similar technology is applied for creating food products. 3D technology printers not only help in the formation of the 3D shape but also deliver the food with eye pleasing taste and most importantly the taste.The technology has brought the tremendous change in the food industry with several companies across the globe trying their hand at. 3D printing technology involves a process known as additive manufacturing, wherein 3D deposition printers slowly deposits the layers of materials, one of the top of the other, until a product is released. 3D printers are used for manufacturing and creating food utilizes lasers, powdery materials and nozzles and is opening the new doors for the customization of the food products with a delivery of potent mix of the right nutrients. Different printers are used for creating the image of the food and among them one is Chef Jet manufactured by the 3D systems. It crystalizes the thin layers of fine grain sugar into a variety of geometric configurations. Choc-Edge, another printer from Barcelona based Natural Foods, dispenses chocolate from syringes into a beautifully melty patterns. Moreover, the cutting-edge printers can handle more tasks as compared to the chef Jet and Choc-Edge printers. The Foodini, for example uses fresh ingredients loaded into stainless steel capsules to make foods like pizza, brownie and stuffed pasta.The market growth is driven by the factors such as growing demand for customized food and increasing demand from the healthcare applications. Food Ink, a 3D printed restaurant serves the deserts to the customers that are 3D printed.Further, a German nursing home, uses a 3D printer to create a food product called Smoothfoods that is a mixture of mashed peas, carrot and broccoli. Moreover, the consumer with 3D printer at home could log into an online database of recipes and could design his own meal as long as there are right ingredients in the meal.Our in-depth analysis of the Global 3D Food Printing market includes the following segments:By Ingredient:DoughFruits and VegetablesProteinsSaucesDairy ProductsCarbohydratesBy Application:Retail StoresBakeriesConfectionariesRestaurantsResidentialGlobal 3D Food Printing Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:Growth Drivers and ChallengesTheis driven by the need for customization as 3D printing saves both time and effort. The actual nutrients can themselves be customized, so consumers can benefit from tailor made food for their dietary requirements. 3D printing allows preparation of easy to chew food, having the composition specific to the nutrient requirement of the patients. This is likely to help in feeding the old patients with the food rich in specific nutrients, based on their requirements. Further, the innovation in healthy food has expanded the market to the global level. The 3D food printers are used to create a cracker-like yeast structures that include spores and seeds that sprout with time. Moreover, 3D printing has the ability to supply an ever-growing world population as compared to the traditional food manufacturing systems. 3D food printers also have the potential to revolutionize nutrition i.e. they can determine the exact amount of the vitamins, carbohydrates required without any hard work. It also allows the consumers to print food with customized nutritional content that is optimized on the basis of the biometric and genomic data. The personalization of the nutritional based food has thus lead to the expansion of the market as it helps the consumers by creating a nutritional based food according to their demand. The market has also expanded due to the applications in the healthcare sector. 3D printers also help the patients who are suffering from the ailments and allergies by enabling them to use the technology that purees vegetables like carrots and broccoli into nutritional, easy to chew soft-molds of their original shape. WASP, a 3D printing company based in Italy, is testing a printer that can produce gluten-free versions of popular foods. However, the market growth is hindered by the slow process of 3D printing which requires cooling many a times before the food can be consumed. Moreover, the food customization techniques are less effective and at the same time, the manufacturing cost is high.For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919