Sail Away with Fairways Boracay's Biggest and Longest Sale

You'll get not only reduced room rates but also ultra fun and convenience by grabbing Fairways Boracay's latest deal. Take advantage of Fairways Sale because this is what you need right now.

End

-- You'll get not only reduced room rates but also ultra fun and convenience by grabbing's latest deal. Take advantage ofbecause this is what you need right now.The promo is up for grabs for all bookings done through the resort's website. Here are more details:Until April 29, 2018- Free Wi-Fi Internet access- Late check-out until 3 pm, subject to availability- Complimentary bottled water- Welcome drinks- Complimentary shuttle serviceVisit http://www.fairwaysandbluewater.com.ph/promo.php and click on the 'Check Availability and Prices' button to launch the direct online booking engine that is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed and all transactions are secured by Trustwave and VeriSign. Promo details may change, but all reservations made prior to the adjustments will still be honored.Experience a lovely tropical vacation and book this deal today. This hotel in Boracay is a premier eco-friendly destination that blends the island's lush landscape with exquisitely designed rooms and suites. Each accommodation boasts generous space, a serene ambience, and views of the 18-hole championship golf course and garden. Additionally, amenities common to all Boracay accommodations include air-conditioning, plush beds, cable TV, mini-bar, refrigerator, and safe.Besides the golf course, facilities that enhance the guest experience are swimming pools, al fresco restaurants and bars, a gym, and spa. Meeting rooms and convention halls are also available, as well as laundry and housekeeping services, Wi-Fi Internet access, 24-hour security, and round-the-clock shuttle service.Enjoy the beach and have a pleasurable getaway at Fairways & Bluewater Newcoast Boracay. Visit http://www.fairwaysandbluewater.com.ph and grab the Fairways Sale now.***Bo. Yapak, Brgy. BalabagNewcoast, Boracay5608 Malay, Aklan, PhilippinesPhone Number: +63-36-2885587***DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/ 105986890039071165998/