News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sail Away with Fairways Boracay's Biggest and Longest Sale
You'll get not only reduced room rates but also ultra fun and convenience by grabbing Fairways Boracay's latest deal. Take advantage of Fairways Sale because this is what you need right now.
The promo is up for grabs for all bookings done through the resort's website. Here are more details:
FAIRWAYS SALE
Validity: Until April 29, 2018
Inclusions:
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Late check-out until 3 pm, subject to availability
- Complimentary bottled water
- Welcome drinks
- Complimentary shuttle service
Visit http://www.fairwaysandbluewater.com.ph/
Experience a lovely tropical vacation and book this deal today. This hotel in Boracay is a premier eco-friendly destination that blends the island's lush landscape with exquisitely designed rooms and suites. Each accommodation boasts generous space, a serene ambience, and views of the 18-hole championship golf course and garden. Additionally, amenities common to all Boracay accommodations include air-conditioning, plush beds, cable TV, mini-bar, refrigerator, and safe.
Besides the golf course, facilities that enhance the guest experience are swimming pools, al fresco restaurants and bars, a gym, and spa. Meeting rooms and convention halls are also available, as well as laundry and housekeeping services, Wi-Fi Internet access, 24-hour security, and round-the-clock shuttle service.
Enjoy the beach and have a pleasurable getaway at Fairways & Bluewater Newcoast Boracay. Visit http://www.fairwaysandbluewater.com.ph and grab the Fairways Sale now.
***
Fairways & Bluewater Newcoast Boracay
Bo. Yapak, Brgy. Balabag
Newcoast, Boracay
5608 Malay, Aklan, Philippines
Phone Number: +63-36-2885587
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse