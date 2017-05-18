News By Tag
8 things to consider in SEO content writing
You're probably familiar with the concept of SEO and how it can help you boost your online presence and direct traffic to your website. But, how do you know what to look out for? What is good SEO and what isn't?
1. BE SURE TO USE LINKS
Credible backlinks are what Google uses to source legitimacy of your website. Whether it's through social signals, website copy or blog articles, good SEO website content writing should naturally incorporate links to other pages of your site.
2. ATTENTION TO KEYWORDS
Keyword research and an understanding of audience behaviour are important when it comes to effective SEO copywriting. Exploring keyword intent and long-tail phrases – such as questions – help to frame the direction of your web copy. For example, a long-tail search term could be 'where can I find a SEO copywriter Sydney'.
3. USING ACTIVE VOICE
Professional website copywriting services will make it their business to utilise active voice across your web content. This is a tricky skill to master, and it's when a qualified writer will come in handy – they'll use the right voice to keep your content engaging.
4. DON'T OVERUSE WORDS
When you get on a 'keyword high', it's easy to find yourself slotting in buzzwords all over your copy. Not only will this read poorly, Google knows when you're taking advantage of SEO tricks, and will actually penalise you for it, by making your page less visible.
5. ALWAYS INCLUDE A CALL-TO-ACTION
It might sound simple, but good website content writing needs to include an attention-grabbing call-to-action. It needs to encourage your audience to click through, without over-selling or appearing pushy. An experienced SEO copywriter will be able to assist with integrating an effective call-to-action on your website content.
6. DON'T FORGET THE META DATA
The text that appears on a Google search result is your Meta description. This tends to have a character limit of 160 characters, so it can be difficult to convey a key message in so little space. A website content writing services team will have experience in writing strong Meta descriptions, so it's worth engaging a professional.
7. CAPTION IMAGES AND ALT TEXT
If you're using images in your website content, caption them with strong copy. Using alt-text is also a worthwhile SEO strategy, as it improves readability when images can't be displayed, or if an e-reader is being used. It also helps you comply with web accessibility guidelines
8. PROOFREAD, PROOFREAD, PROOFREAD
Spelling and grammar errors on a business website should be avoided at all costs. Mistakes look unprofessional, and even spell checkers miss things – all the time! An SEO copywriter will be well-versed in flawless spelling and grammar, as well as keyword-optimised content to make your website sing.

