Roxtec seals selected for Japan's tightest containment lab
"Roxtec seals are indispensable for air-tightness. And air-tightness is a must if you work with infectious viruses such as ebola," says Hayato Yamamoto, mechanical and electrical engineer of the engineering department of Takenaka Corporation.
Highest safety level
Takenaka has built the facilities to show companies within regenerative medicine, bio-medicine and infectious disease prevention how to achieve the ultimate safety level. According to public reports, the panel structure has a higher level of tightness than in similar facilities in Japan.
"Roxtec seals are the powerful solution to ensure air-tightness,"
Takenaka is researching and developing within advanced control technology of room pressure and airflow. By using Roxtec penetration seals, they are able to experiment in various air-tightness levels. Roxtec transits are easy to adapt for efficient sealing around cables, pipes and pitot tubes of different sizes in panel walls, panel ceilings and decontamination shower booths. The transits also enable design changes and additional cables, pipes and equipment.
About Roxtec and Multidiameter™
Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™
