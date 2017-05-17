Roxtec seals selected for Japan's tightest containment lab

Capture3

End

-- The testing facilities for bio-safety containment technology at the Takenaka Research & Development Institute in Inzai-City, Chiba, Japan, are air-tight and gas-tight thanks to Roxtec seals. The seals prevent leakage from containment rooms."Roxtec seals are indispensable for air-tightness. And air-tightness is a must if you work with infectious viruses such as ebola," says Hayato Yamamoto, mechanical and electrical engineer of the engineering department of Takenaka Corporation.Takenaka has built the facilities to show companies within regenerative medicine, bio-medicine and infectious disease prevention how to achieve the ultimate safety level. According to public reports, the panel structure has a higher level of tightness than in similar facilities in Japan."Roxtec seals are the powerful solution to ensure air-tightness,"says Hayato Yamamoto.Takenaka is researching and developing within advanced control technology of room pressure and airflow. By using Roxtec penetration seals, they are able to experiment in various air-tightness levels. Roxtec transits are easy to adapt for efficient sealing around cables, pipes and pitot tubes of different sizes in panel walls, panel ceilings and decontamination shower booths. The transits also enable design changes and additional cables, pipes and equipment.For more information, please contact Magnus Holmberg, Executive Vice President Industry & Infrastructure magnus.holmberg@roxtec.com, Phone +46 733 31 32 35Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.