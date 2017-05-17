 
News By Tag
* Roxtec
* Air-tightness
* Bio-medicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Karlskrona
  Blekinge
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Roxtec seals selected for Japan's tightest containment lab

 
 
Capture3
Capture3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Roxtec
Air-tightness
Bio-medicine

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Karlskrona - Blekinge - Sweden

Subject:
Projects

KARLSKRONA, Sweden - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The testing facilities for bio-safety containment technology at the Takenaka Research & Development Institute in Inzai-City, Chiba, Japan, are air-tight and gas-tight thanks to Roxtec seals. The seals prevent leakage from containment rooms.

"Roxtec seals are indispensable for air-tightness. And air-tightness is a must if you work with infectious viruses such as ebola," says Hayato Yamamoto, mechanical and electrical engineer of the engineering department of Takenaka Corporation.

Highest safety level

Takenaka has built the facilities to show companies within regenerative medicine, bio-medicine and infectious disease prevention how to achieve the ultimate safety level. According to public reports, the panel structure has a higher level of tightness than in similar facilities in Japan.

"Roxtec seals are the powerful solution to ensure air-tightness," says Hayato Yamamoto.

Takenaka is researching and developing within advanced control technology of room pressure and airflow. By using Roxtec penetration seals, they are able to experiment in various air-tightness levels. Roxtec transits are easy to adapt for efficient sealing around cables, pipes and pitot tubes of different sizes in panel walls, panel ceilings and decontamination shower booths. The transits also enable design changes and additional cables, pipes and equipment.

For more information, please contact Magnus Holmberg, Executive Vice President Industry & Infrastructure magnus.holmberg@roxtec.com, Phone +46 733 31 32 35

About Roxtec and Multidiameter™

Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.

Contact
Magnus Holmberg
***@roxtec.com
End
Source:Roxtec International
Email:***@roxtec.com
Tags:Roxtec, Air-tightness, Bio-medicine
Industry:Medical
Location:Karlskrona - Blekinge - Sweden
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ÖRN MARKETING AB PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share