Presentation & Free Consultation – Reduce your stress and improve your vision with Acupressure

Dr. Li Zheng

-- Stress is defined as too much of anything, even good things. With smartphones and the internet becoming our daily drug of choice, our brains are constantly stimulated. With too much information and stimulation, our stress level is increasing and our eyes are strained for more than 8 hours every day. Smartphones and the internet are designed to stimulate our brains to get us into an addictive mode. We need to use our will power to control our stress level and protect our eyes so that we will not lose our vision and brain power especially as we grow older.In this seminar, Dr. Li Zheng will explain why eye problems such as glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, dry eyes, cataract and macular degeneration occur increasingly in younger generations. Dr. Li Zheng has been treating dry eye, glaucoma and macular degeneration for more than 20 years, her patients come from many areas such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Pompano Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Based on her more than 26 years of experience, she found out that if patients can combine acupressure with acupuncture treatment and life style changes, they can save time and money improving their vision faster.Acupressure has been practiced in Chinese elementary schools for over 80 years. When Dr. Zheng was in elementary school 47 years ago, the students took a break twice from 8am to 5pm to press certain points around neck and eye areas in order to prevent eye problems. Dr. Li Zheng will show you the most effective points to reduce eye pressure, relax muscles around eyes and neck and improve dry eyes in her free presentation in Delray Beach Public Library on June 21.She also would like to show you certain points to reduce daily stress. Stress can increase our cortisol levels initially and suppress our immune function. When the cortisol level is high, we tend to eat more junk food and gain fat instead of producing energy and heat after a meal. If you cannot lower stress for long time, the adrenal gland will become deficient, and your cortisol level will drop, creating inflammation, allergies, cancer and autoimmune disease. If you can reduce stress by the end of the day, you can have a stronger immune function by sleeping deeper and digesting food better.Certain points can instantly calm down the brain, so we will not keep over-thinking unhappy events. Functional MRI indicates that stimulating certain points can activate the relaxing parts of the brain and turn off the over-thinking parts of the brain. If you can combine meditation with acupressure, you will stop over-thinking instantly and focus on your breathing. Dr. Zheng has been practicing acupuncture for more than 26 years and has collected many interesting facts from people who live long in good health, up to 107 years of age. She will share with you information of why these people can outlive their friends and children even though some of them do not have longevity genes.June 21, 2017– 6 pm-7 pm- Delray Public Library, 100 West Atlantic Ave ,Delray Beach, FL 33445