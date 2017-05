Superior Nucleic Acid Labeling: Label IT® MFP488 - A Better Option to Label IT® Fluorescein

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagents are being used for efficient, direct, non-enzymatic labeling of DNA and RNA. The newly introduced fluorophore MFP488 provides extraordinary high photo- and pH stability.

Label IT® MFP488 Compared to Label IT® Fluoresce

Contact

MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,

37083 Goettingen, Germany

***@mobitec.de MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,37083 Goettingen, Germany

End

--TheIT® chemical labeling reagents, developed and manufactured by the US company Mirus Bio LLC, are composed of three regions: the label (fluorophore or hapten), the linker which facilitates electrostatic interactions with nucleic acids, and the reactive alkylating group that covalently attaches theIT® reagent to any reactive heteroatom within the nucleic acids. Attachment of theIT® Reagents to nucleic acids does not alter the structure of the nucleic acid or affect downstream hybridization performance, and as such, nucleic acids labeled using theIT® Reagents can be employed in multiple applications as defined by the researcher.– Suitable for a wide range of applications– Easily and consistently control the labeling reactions– Achieve high sensitivity with optimally labeled DNA and RNA– Permanent, non-destructive modification of nucleic acid residues is ideal for many diverse applications;labels do not impact hybridization performance– Facilitates longer time for observation and image capture– Spectrally similar to fluorescein– Fluorescence is maintained over a broad range (pH 4-9)IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, CX-RhodamineIT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, FluoresceinIT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, DigoxinIT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, BiotinIT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®3IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®5IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, DNPIT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, TM-RhodamineIT® Nucleic Acid Modifying, AmineNOTE: All theIT® Reagents use the same technology, only the label differs.For details please see:ITNucleic Acid Labeling Kits ( http://www.mobitec.com/ cms/products/ bio/07_fluores_ tec/la... IT® chemical labeling reagents are distributed in Germany by MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen. Benefit from a reduced introductory list price through the end of the year (12/31/2017)The fluorophore MFP488 is provided by MoBiTec GmbH.(Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.