Superior Nucleic Acid Labeling: Label IT® MFP488 - A Better Option to Label IT® Fluorescein
Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagents are being used for efficient, direct, non-enzymatic labeling of DNA and RNA. The newly introduced fluorophore MFP488 provides extraordinary high photo- and pH stability.
The Label IT® chemical labeling reagents, developed and manufactured by the US company Mirus Bio LLC, are composed of three regions: the label (fluorophore or hapten), the linker which facilitates electrostatic interactions with nucleic acids, and the reactive alkylating group that covalently attaches the Label IT® reagent to any reactive heteroatom within the nucleic acids. Attachment of the Label IT® Reagents to nucleic acids does not alter the structure of the nucleic acid or affect downstream hybridization performance, and as such, nucleic acids labeled using the Label IT® Reagents can be employed in multiple applications as defined by the researcher.
Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagents
• Label Any DNA or RNA Template – Suitable for a wide range of applications
• One-step Chemical Method – Easily and consistently control the labeling reactions
• Adjustable Labeling Density – Achieve high sensitivity with optimally labeled DNA and RNA
• Covalent Mechanism – Permanent, non-destructive modification of nucleic acid residues is ideal for many diverse applications;
NEW! MFP488 Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagent
• High Photostability – Facilitates longer time for observation and image capture
• Widespread Instrument Compatibility – Spectrally similar to fluorescein
• Stable at Low pH – Fluorescence is maintained over a broad range (pH 4-9)
Further Available Labeling Kits
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, CX-Rhodamine
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Fluorescein
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Digoxin
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Biotin
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®3
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®5
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, DNP
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, TM-Rhodamine
• Label IT® Nucleic Acid Modifying, Amine
NOTE: All the Label IT® Reagents use the same technology, only the label differs.
For details please see:
Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Kits (http://www.mobitec.com/
Label IT® chemical labeling reagents are distributed in Germany by MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen. Benefit from a reduced introductory list price through the end of the year (12/31/2017)
The fluorophore MFP488 is provided by MoBiTec GmbH.
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
http://www.mobitec.com
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
