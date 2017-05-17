 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Superior Nucleic Acid Labeling: Label IT® MFP488 - A Better Option to Label IT® Fluorescein

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagents are being used for efficient, direct, non-enzymatic labeling of DNA and RNA. The newly introduced fluorophore MFP488 provides extraordinary high photo- and pH stability.
 
 
Label IT® MFP488 Compared to Label IT® Fluoresce
Label IT® MFP488 Compared to Label IT® Fluoresce
 
GöTTINGEN, Germany - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Kits.

The Label IT® chemical labeling reagents, developed and manufactured by the US company Mirus Bio LLC, are composed of three regions: the label (fluorophore or hapten), the linker which facilitates electrostatic interactions with nucleic acids, and the reactive alkylating group that covalently attaches the Label IT® reagent to any reactive heteroatom within the nucleic acids. Attachment of the Label IT® Reagents to nucleic acids does not alter the structure of the nucleic acid or affect downstream hybridization performance, and as such, nucleic acids labeled using the Label IT® Reagents can be employed in multiple applications as defined by the researcher.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagents

Label Any DNA or RNA Template – Suitable for a wide range of applications
One-step Chemical Method – Easily and consistently control the labeling reactions
Adjustable Labeling Density – Achieve high sensitivity with optimally labeled DNA and RNA
Covalent Mechanism – Permanent, non-destructive modification of nucleic acid residues is ideal for many diverse applications; labels do not impact hybridization performance


NEW! MFP488 Nucleic Acid Labeling Reagent

High Photostability – Facilitates longer time for observation and image capture
Widespread Instrument Compatibility – Spectrally similar to fluorescein
Stable at Low pH – Fluorescence is maintained over a broad range (pH 4-9)

Further Available Labeling Kits

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, CX-Rhodamine

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Fluorescein

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Digoxin

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Biotin

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®3

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, Cy®5

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, DNP

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling, TM-Rhodamine

Label IT® Nucleic Acid Modifying, Amine

  NOTE: All the Label IT® Reagents use the same technology, only the label differs.

For details please see:
Label IT® Nucleic Acid Labeling Kits (http://www.mobitec.com/cms/products/bio/07_fluores_tec/la...)

Label IT® chemical labeling reagents are distributed in Germany by MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen. Benefit from a reduced introductory list price through the end of the year (12/31/2017).

The fluorophore MFP488 is provided by MoBiTec GmbH.

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

http://www.mobitec.com

MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
Click to Share