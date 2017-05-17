News By Tag
NAME Emerges as the #1 Event management colleges in Eastern India
NAME offers the best event management courses in Kolkata and is emerging as the number one event management institutes in Eastern India.
National Academy of Media & Events, a premier institute located in the city of joy, offers various courses in the field of event management and planning to aid creative and skilled individuals to build a prosperous career in the field of event management. This renowned organization has trained more than thousands of entrepreneurs and placed them in leading event management firms to launch their career.
Emerging as the #1 Event management colleges in Eastern India, National Academy of Media & Events offers Industry-focused training to breed a class of skilled, world-class professionals for the flourishing Event and Entertainment Industry. The Co-Founder of the Institute conveyed, "Our sole objective is to develop meaningful education programs and offer contemporary industry exposure to our students".
The various courses that this institute offers are listed under its website. It provides professional diploma as well as certification courses in subjects like event management, public relations, wedding planning, advertising, and integrated marketing communications. It also organizes various weekend workshops on Advertisement, Film Making, Script Writing and Drama. NAME uses a well-structured and proven course methodology which includes workshops, project work, case studies, industry speakers, live practical training, soft skills and personality development, job and interview preparation, internship, intensive training provided by experienced professional from the industry.
Admissions to various courses are on for the July session. Those who are wish to join the NAME family and experience the exciting and experiential learning this institute offers can directly apply online on the institute's website. If you fulfill the eligibility criteria, you can fill up the registration form available on the academy's website and mail a scanned copy of the same on the mentioned email address. Candidates can also visit the institute's premises and get admission directly.
About NAME Edu: National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E.) is a professional Institute providing knowledge in the fields of Event Management, Advertising, and Public Relations to help students turn into event entrepreneurs and professionals.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://nameedu.in/
Contact Information:
National Academy of Media and Events
MINTO PARK, the Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,
Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal
Phone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272
Email id: info.nameedu@
Contact
National Academy of Media and Events
***@gmail.com
