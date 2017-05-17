News By Tag
* Cbr
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enjoy 'Iftar' at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah For a Chance to Win Free Air Ticket from Air Arabia
This Ramadan, when you have Iftar at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding
Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "We are delighted to partner with Air Arabia in this amazing promotion and truly grateful to them for giving this fabulous opportunity to win free air tickets to our guests. Like every year, we have a host of activities planned throughout Ramadan including the most sumptuous and distinctive Iftar featuring a large selection of local and international specialties. We have also got very special rates for group and private Iftars."
Fly For Free Offer
- Have Iftar Dinner at CBR and join the raffle draw to win a Free ticket from Air Arabia
- 5 Tickets will be given away for the draw
- *Terms & Conditions Apply
Iftar Buffet: AED 109 per person
Group Iftar: AED 99 per person (min 10 people)
At Cote Jardin Restaurant including beverages
Private Iftar from AED 95 per person
Whether organising Corporate Iftars or family gatherings, our ballroom is ideal for both (capacity up to 300 people)
50% Discount for children from 6 to 12 years
Complimentary for children under 6 years, max 2 kids per family
*Terms and conditions apply
All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge
The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro-Junction
050 697 5146
pressrelease@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse