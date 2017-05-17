News By Tag
Ambani's RCom- GCX all set to extend cable connectivity to Switzerland
This initiative by RCOM will certainly provide access and opportunity to enterprises in Switzerland to play a key role in markets of Middle East, Asia, India, and China.
As per the statement was given by a Mumbai-based telco, "This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider."
Talking about this endeavor, Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International has stated, "The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization."
Expressing his thought about this global partnership, Russel said that this partnership with Safe Host will enable Swiss companies to get hold of business opportunities in the fast-growing market. This collaboration can help tap the cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform as well.
GCX is claimed to be the world's largest private undersea cable system that spans over a distance of 68,000 routes and now, it will integrate with RCom's 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fibre backbone.
"Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centres, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."
