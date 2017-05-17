Hepatitis Awareness Month - May

May is Hepatitis awareness month – testing & treatment are key! Hepatitis is slowly proving to be one of the biggest silent killers. Read how to be a part of this awareness day.

Month of May is worldwide observed as 'Hepatitis Awareness Month'. A massive number of health care organizations arrange medical campaigns and programs to raise awareness about the life-threatening hepatitis disease. Hepatitis can be simply termed as a viral infection which causes severe inflammation in liver. A healthy liver is responsible for performing significant functions such as digestion of food, storage of energy, and removal of toxic substances from body. Hepatitis can adversely affect the liver and deteriorate its normal functioning capability. Untreated hepatitis may lead to serious liver diseases over a period of time including liver cirrhosis and cancer. Main objective behind celebrating 'is to make people understand about this disease in terms of its causes, warning signs, and curative treatment options & encourage them to take preventive measures.Hepatitis can be categorized into three major types namely –. Hepatitis A virus mostly spreads due to intake of food or water polluted by feces of a patient struggling with this disease. Unprotected sex with an infected patient is also a significant reason which can fuel up the chances of hepatitis A. Hepatitis B results from sharing already used needles and syringes of affected patient. Whileoccurs when a healthy person comes in contact with the blood of a patient suffering from this disease. In addition to this, people who drink alcohol in large amount are at a higher risk of developing hepatitis C as compared to others.Dark colored urine, yellowing of eyes or skin texture, loss of appetite, nausea, weakness & severe abdominal pain are the most common warning signs of hepatitis A as well as hepatitis B. Whereas hepatitis C can be identified with symptoms like frequent. Patients experiencing such symptoms must look out for a qualified and experienced medical professional as early as possible. Doctors usually suggest certain blood tests and imaging tests like a sonogram, ultrasound scan, and liver biopsy to uncover the exact health status of patients.Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment which can cure hepatitis A. However, it may get dissolve on its own by taking some important health measures. Patients must take plenty of sleep as they may feel tired during primary stages of infection. Doctors may prescribe essential medicines to help patients recover from intense abdominal pain. Immune globulin vaccination may help lower down the risk of spread of hepatitis B. In serious instances, doctors may order certainlike adefovir, telbivudine & lamivudine. If these medicines fail to improve condition of patients, then a liver transplant may prove to be a life-savior. Although ainvolves serious risks but it may help improve patient's quality of life by replacing the damaged liver with a healthy one. Hepatitis C can be efficiently cured by using certain medications and consuming a healthy diet for several months. Pegylated interferon and ribavirin are the two mainly prescribed medicines for hepatitis C. These drugs can considerably help patients to fight the virus and get back to a healthy state of being. Positive lifestyle changes like exercising on a regular basis and cutting down alcohol intake can definitely aid a swift & speedy recovery.There are some effective & safe vaccines available to render prevent people from hepatitis. Most of these vaccines are given in early childhood. One must visit a doctor to get additional details regarding preventive vaccination plan for minimizing the occurrence of hepatitis. Furthermore, incorporating simple habits like washing hands before eating something, drinking fresh water, washing fruits and vegetables before consuming them, practicing safe sex, and avoiding drugs & alcohol can curtail the probability of picking up any type of hepatitis.