California firm removes Hindu Gods' leggings within 12 hours of Hindu protest

-- Carlsbad (California)based online retailer Scarlet's Lounge has removed all leggings carrying images of Hindu deities Vishnu-Shiva-Brahma-Ganesha-Krishna-Kali within 12 hours after upset Hindus complained calling these "highly inappropriate"Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, in a statement in Nevada today, thanked Scarlet's Lounge for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which found images of Hindu deities on leggings were highly disrespectful. But they were still waiting for a formal apology from Scarlet's Lounge and its CEO, Zed indicated.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, suggested corporations to send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they had an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.Rajan Zed had said that Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali were highly revered in Hinduism and were meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one's legs, crotch and hips. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed had noted.Rajan Zed had stated that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.Scarlet's Lounge; whose tagline is "unique clothing & accessories";sells clothing (tops, hoodies, pants, leggings, dresses) and jewelry (bracelets, rings) online. Founded in 2015, it believes that "fashion is a right, not a luxury". Above-mentioned leggings sold for $58 each and the company suggested: "Wear them to hot yoga or a casual night on the town."There are about three million Hindus in USA.