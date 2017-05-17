Indian Marketplace a complete web and mobile app package to enable Indian

Now Indian Retailers can take their offline businesses online with Cedcommerce's Indian Multivendor Marketplace which contains a theme, website and a mobile app

Contact

Karshit Bhargava

8888820953

marketing@cedcommerce.com Karshit Bhargava8888820953

End

-- In its aim to 'truly democratize the e-commerce', Cedcommerce, on Monday, launched the Indian Marketplace – turnkey solutions enabling marketplace aspirants start their online marketplace with immediate effect.Indian Marketplace is a magento based product and the solution comprises an e-commerce theme, an extension that converts magento shop into a marketplace and a native mobile app to establish the presence in m-commerce vertical as well.Speaking at the launch of the event, visibly happy founders of Cedcommerce – Abhishek Jaiswal and Himanshu Rauthan – noted, "Indian e-commerce space is maturing. Now more people have the acceptance for e-commerce. And as the time progresses more and more Indians will take it to the e-commerce for all their needs and requirements from buying groceries, gadgets and clothing to medical, legal and financial consultation and from booking a cab and service to arrangements of wedding".They further added, "Everything is already there. Different applications of Marketplaces are already happening and some of them have already make it big. Now the market just requires a feasible solution that can enable them materialize their dream into a reality. And they expect the good old Indian solution – Maximum within minimum"The Indian Marketplace allows admin to accept requests from co-sellers to sell on their platform and control all the operations and functions of their marketplace such as marketing, sales, analytics, shipping, accounting and also decide the commission rates to be charged.And, the Indian Marketplace has provisions for vendors to facilitate management and selling on the platform. The vendors can have their individual shop page and can brand it accordingly to stand out from the rest.The Indian Marketplace enables aspirants to open a Flipkart-like or Amazon-like or OYO like website. The Indian Marketplace can be used to sell physical and digital goods as well as offer and book services, consultations and rent properties as well.Hotel booking services like Oyo rooms, MakemytripAppointment booking services like PractoFood stores like Foodpanda, zomatoGrocery stores like BigBasket, GrofersAuction store like eBayDeal store like Groupon, DaalaEvent store like Planetjashna, BookmyshowApp support:The solution contain a mobile app solution as well and the app solution also has two apps: Seller dedicated apps and buyers dedicated apps. And the native app supports all the three major platforms - Android, iOS,and Windows.The product can be availed from Cedcommerce website. Follow the link to explore the entire solution (cedcommerce.com/indian-multivendor-marketplace). Also, the front-end and back-end demo also can be taken from the website and aspiring multi-vendor marketplace owners can also get a quote.Established in 2010, Cedcommerce believes in democratizing the e-commerce and Multi Channel Selling is one the core functionality. Recently, it became the Official Walmart Channel Partner enabling sellers to sell on Walmart.com. Also, it has Jet Integration enabling online sellers to sell at Jet.