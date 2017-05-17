News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Richmond, Virginia to Host Its First Ever Dîner en Blanc - Summer 2017
The Waiting List for the international sensation is now open for registration.
Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another. Nearly thirty years later, over 10,000 Parisians participate each year. In 2009, the first ever export of Le Dîner en Blanc took place in Montreal, Canada, followed by a first American edition in 2011 in New York City. After its successful New York debut, Diner en Blanc International was created to bring the Parisian secret to more cities around the world. Le Diner en Blanc is now held in over 70 cities all over the world including London, Sydney, Tokyo, Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, with over 100,000 annual guests.
Now for the first time ever, Richmond will host its own Diner en Blanc, thanks to local hosts Ayana Obika, Christine Wansleben and Enjoli Moon. "Le Diner en Blanc captures the spirit of friendship, glamour, and European elegance," states Ayana. "We love the history and anticipation of the Diner en Blanc events around the world. We're excited to bring a little piece of Europe to Richmond and to add some Richmond flair to Diner en Blanc."
To uphold Le Diner en Blanc's tradition, guests of around the world must dress head-to-toe in white and are requested to bring their own portable tables, white chairs, white table linens, tableware, and a gourmet meal.
A large part of the excitement surrounding Le Dîner en Blanc is the secrecy surrounding the event location which is kept secret until the very last moment. Guests are given rendezvous to a departure point when they purchase their tickets.
For full details on the rules and regulations, please visit the official website at richmond.dinerenblanc.com/
Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond gratefully acknowledges Icon Realty, Shoe Crazy Wine and Lou Steven's Glam Squad as official local sponsors of the inaugural edition of Le Dîner en Blanc.
About Dîner en Blanc International
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 70 cities in more than 25 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info and photos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.
About Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond Hosts
Ayana Obika is a passionate Richmond native with over 20 years of event planning experience. She is the Chief Visionary of Gratitude Rising Events and specializes in large event logistics and meeting planning. She loves a great flash mob and serves on the boards of several diverse organizations.
Christine Wansleben is the Chef and owner of Mise en Place offering culinary experiences through team building, private events, and unique cooking classes. Christine is a continued supporter of Feedmore, The Ronald McDonald House, Charities of NYC and Richmond and Unos.
Enjoli Moon is a marketing and social media specialist, film curator, and founder and creative director of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. She is also a guacamole goddess. Her guac wins awards and makes believers out of non-believers. Enjoli also passionately gives back to the community.
To keep up to date on event announcements:
facebook.com/
Hashtags: #dinerenblanc #DEBrichmond
For all official videos of Dîner en Blanc around the world, visit YouTube Le Dîner en Blanc (https://www.youtube.com/
For media requests, interviews or high-resolution images:
Contact: Lisa E. Hall - Cateyez Ink, LLC – e. cateyezinc@gmail.com
Media Contact
Lisa E. Hall
cateyezinc@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse