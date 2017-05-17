 
RDEL Exits Corporate Debt Restructuring Scheme

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL), an auxiliary company of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has accomplished withdrawal from the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Scheme.

A consortium of group, headed by IDBI bank has given consensus to part with the scheme subsequent to the consent from the Ministry of Defence. They have also given their go-ahead for the implementation of refinancing scheme of Reliance Defence. Exiting CDR will provide increased financial flexibility to the company. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also stated concurrence in the matter.

RDEL, formerly Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited had plans to exit CDR right after the acquisition and have finally obtained the approval for refinancing the scheme in accordance with the loans of about Rs 6,800 crore. This will provide the company with longer maturity period of about 20 years with lower interest rates. The company in a statement said, "As a part of the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, the door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loan stands extended to 18 years".

Reliance Infra has increased the stakes in RDEL to about 31%. The existing debt on RDEL of Rs 650 crore will be converted into equity shares at a price of RS 59.35 per equity share.  RDEL's current order from the Navy, coast guard and commercial vessels amounts to Rs 5300 crore.

RDEL is the second private company, other than Larsen and Turbo to obtain the license and contract to build warships. Exiting CDR will benefit RDEL to compete with government owned shipyards in the prestigious contracts to build submarines, landing- platform dock (LPD) and corvette.

Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/yQhVUIExNuMLXodPyxjdxO/...
Source:Reliance Group
