Global Guar Gum Powder Market to Reach 2.1 Million Tons by 2022
Guar gum powder is derived from the guar plant which grows in extremely drought-resistant and semiarid regions. It is grown mainly in India, Pakistan, United States and some parts of Africa and Australia as well.
As a result of a shortage of raw materials, the production of guar gum declined in the year 2009, thereby, affecting the global guar gum powder market. The market, however, recovered rapidly with an increased production from 2010 onwards. Since then, the market has been growing at a significant rate. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the guar gum powder market reached a volume of 1184 Thousand Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 2178 Thousand Tons by 2022. This can be accredited to a number of driving forces. One of the primary factors includes increasing applications of guar gum powder in the oil drilling industry. Other growth-inducing factors are population growth, rising disposable incomes and growing demand for natural food additives.
Key findings from the report:
• Various end-uses of guar gum powder are oil drilling, food, paper & textile, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Among these, oil drilling represented the biggest end-use sector of guar gum powder, with a market share of more than 60% in 2016. It was followed by food, paper & textile, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others.
• Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market with India being the biggest producer of guar gum. This can be attributed to the increasing industrial applications of guar gum and the growing demand for convenience foods in the region. Other major markets include North America, Europe and Others.
• Some of the top players operating in the market are Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd. and Rama Industries.
Expert Market Research has analysed the global guar gum powder market according to end-use, major regions and top players:
Market breakup by End-Use
• Oil Drilling
• Food
• Paper & Textile
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Others
Market breakup by Region
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Others
Top players
• Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.
• India Glycols Ltd.
• Vikas WSP Ltd.
• Rama Industries
