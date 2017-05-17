News By Tag
The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique Comes with New Omega Watches for the Indian Watch Buyers
The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique known extends its offering with welcoming new Omega watches. From the Baselworld release to the trending watches, it enhances the expectations of the watch lovers
Welcoming five new timepieces from the collections like Seamaster, Constellation and Speedmaster, they meet the demands of the watch lovers. Omega is one of the reputed Swiss watch brands that set its own standard with the watchmaking. The brand itself crosses the boundaries of innovation with exploring every corner of the universe. Each collection has experienced a one-of-a-kind adventure that presents the brand's expertise in designing enduring watches. For example, the Speedmaster collection has attained the thrilling journeys to space with NASA. Likewise, The Seamaster collection has made a strong foothold underwater as it offers watches for professional divers. It is a known fact in the fashion world that Omega watches celebrate their success with new designs and high-standard mechanism.
The luxury watch boutique has been the authorised partner of the brand Omega and earned a certification to sell the most popular collections. Among the newly introduced timepieces, Omega Constellation Globemaster successfully made a place in the watch lovers' heart with its attractive look and promising features. This watch 130.23.41.22.06.001 presents the glamour of the brand through the sun-brushed 41mm pie pan dial first designed in 1952. The watch maintains the legacy with an 18k Sedna gold constellation star, Omega logo and gold hands coated with Super-LumiNova.
The watch store has another amazing timepiece to offer with the 234.10.39.20.01.001 watch. Hailed from the Seamaster 300m collection, it promises to take the wearers deeper under the sea. Having an automatic movement with 300 meters water resistance, this watch has a calm look denoted with iconic hands and indexes. It is a women's watch that comes with a 39mm black dial protected with a sapphire crystal glass and an anti-magnetic movement.
Baselword, the biggest watch fair in the world, every year witnesses the brand's amazing excellence through their watches. This year also, the watch fair has been extended with timepieces of Omega. These latest releases arrive at The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique to meet the growing demand of the Omega lovers. Among them, The Seamaster Aqua Terra 220.12.41.21.02.001 watch becomes a successful release with the clean aesthetics and horizontal lines.
The Prime Watches has also unveiled two new watches – Seamaster Planet Ocean and Speedmaster Moonwatch – to the buyers. The Moonwatch 304.33.44.52.03.001 brings back the historical memories of the brand's moon exploration with NASA. The watch is designed with a blue sun-brushed dial and has all updated features that take the brand's legacy further. The Planet Ocean 522.32.44.21.03.001 is a limited edition watch designed brilliantly with the 43mm deep blue dial that is resistance to water up to 600 meters.
The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique has been very hopeful with these new introductions. They always update the watch collections with time, and this has made them one of the trusted names in the watch retailing field. From the best-selling to trending, they come up with everything to meet the satisfaction level of the customers. Being the authorised watch retailer of Omega, they offer benefits as recommended by the brand on purchases.
About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:
The Prime –Luxury Watch Boutique has been operated by the largest chain of luxury watch boutiques in India for more than 25 years. The coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many have enriched the offerings of the watch boutique for decades.
