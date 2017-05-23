News By Tag
Governor Appoints PPGJ Founder, Dr. Artika Tyner, to Young Women's Initiative of Minnesota
PPGJ is an organization that works to empower global youth, particularly girls and women, through education and developing leadership skills that they can use throughout their lifetime to make a positive impact in the world. A wide variety of initiatives and projects have been established to further those goals.
In July 2017, Tyner will release a children's book designed to inspire young women to lead change that showcases the power of women leaders who have made a difference. Included in the book is author, educator and the first black women elected to the U.S. Congress, Shirley Chisholm; journalist and civil rights activist, Ida B. Wells; and Kenyan environmental political activist and Nobel laureate, Dr. Wangari Maathai.
The book, "Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire," includes themes encompassing literacy, leadership development, inclusion, and cultural diversity and awareness to plant the seeds of social justice and change. The project will distribute 1,000 copies of the book worldwide from Minnesota to Ghana. Individuals can pre-order an autographed copy (http://artikatyner.com/
Tyner was also a speaker and featured presenter at the 2017 Justice Alan C. Page Elimination of Bias Seminar. Her speech was a powerful call to action to eradicate gender bias that still exists within the law and legal profession.
PPGJ is providing motivation, encouragement and inspiration for youth. The organization is helping girls and women discover their leadership potential and showing individuals that they can create change at the local level in their personal, family and work life, but they do not have to stop there. They can serve as an agent of change in the global community for future generations.
In recognition of PPGJ's commitment to promoting youth education and leadership development, the organization was named a 2017 American Small Business Champion. The American Small Business Champion designation is awarded by SCORE, a national non-profit organization that mentors small business owners, in cooperation with Sam's Club.
About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute
PPGJ provides a platform for the initiation of social change, cultivation of collective leadership, and promotion of public policy advocacy. The organization's goal is to challenge 10,000 leaders worldwide to make a difference in their communities. Its founder is an educator, author, highly-sought speaker and advocate for justice.
