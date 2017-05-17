 
City Beat News Awards Repeat Winners for Achieving Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, and among those businesses being recognized are consecutive-year honorees in a variety of industry segments.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and the winners represent a host of industry segments, including retail, restaurant, salons, automotive and dental.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Vera's Fine Jewelers in Midlothian, Va., (www.verasfinejewelers.com) has earned three straight Spectrum Awards. Serving the community for nearly 20 years, Vera's Fine Jewelers offers designer jewelry along with its own one-of-a-kind designs. In addition to the consecutive awards for customer satisfaction, the store has also received awards for best custom jewelry, best fine jewelry, best repair services and more. Visit its Award page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/VERAS-FINE-Jewelers-MIDLOTHIAN-VA.

The WineSellar & Brasserie of San Diego (www.winesellar.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The WineSellar & Brasserie combines a fine wine shop, state-of-the-art wine storage facility, a French restaurant with fine dining and a casual dining restaurant with bar under one roof. Serving the community since 1989, The WineSellar also offers private events, wine tours and more. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/The-WineSellar-Brasserie-....

Brookside Nails & Boutique in Stockton, Calif., (www.brooksidenails.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The nail salon and spa offers a variety of services tailored to the comfort of its clients, including manicures and pedicures, massages, waxing, facials, skin treatments and more. With sanitation and safety procedures at the top of its list, Brookside has become known for its extraordinary service. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Brookside-Nails-Day-Spa-Boutique-Stockton-CA.

Thrifty Dry Cleaners in Erie, Penn., (www.thriftycleaners.com) is another back-to-back Spectrum Award winner. With three conveniently located shops, this locally owned, family-run business has been serving the Erie community since 1917. To ensure the best results for customers, Thrifty offers gentle treatment of garments, speedy order processing and eco-friendly processes accompanied by friendly, personal service. Visit Thrifty's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/THRIFTY-DRY-CLEANERS-INC-ERIE-PA.

Antonio G. Cigno, D.M.D., in Greenfield, Wisc., (www.cignodental.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner. Dr. Cigno and the team at Cigno Family Dental are dedicated to caring for patients like no one else. The practice offers general dentistry with state-of-the-art equipment to provide best-in-class dental care, and also specializes in dental implants, Invisalign and Fastbraces®. Visit Dr. Cigno's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ANTONIO-G-CIGNO-DMD-MILWAUKEE-WI.

R&R Sales Inc. in Orland, Calif., (www.yeswecanauto.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. Since 1989, R&R Sales has offered a great selection of used cars, fair financing and excellent auto repair services. R&R's buyers, mechanics, detailers and sales staff all work hard to ensure each car is worth the price. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/R-R-SALES-ORLAND-CA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to http://www.citybeatnews.com.

