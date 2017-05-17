Country(s)
Work in Collaboration With Archangels and Spirit Guides
8-week TIME Heals© Practitioner Training Certification Course Starts June 13
In a healing, the practitioner calls on The Healers and connects to the higher self of the person receiving the healing. A clearing of the auric field is then done followed by scanning to look for imbalances or blockages in the chakras. Then, the energy is drawn from the healer's hands to the receiver. All of the chakras are cleared and aligned using this method. At the end of the session, the healer asks for any messages for the person receiving the healing to come through from The Healers. Click here to learn more and schedule a healing.
It is Time to Share Our Blessings
It's wonderful to know we can receive blessings from Spirit. It's even more exciting to realize that we can be perfectly imperfect vehicles to convey a healing experience for others.
We can work in tandem with the Higher Beings, and we are being invited to do so. 'Esoteric knowledge' is no longer secret and hidden. This is a time to spread knowledge and uplift the vibration of the planet. AtoZ Healing Space was created with that intention. We are here not only to explore different healing modalities, but also to participate – as practitioners. All our voices are needed.
The AtoZ Healing Space Practitioner Training Certification Course in TIME Heals will begin on June 13, led by TIME Heals founder, Teri Miller. It will be 8 weeks of group and private sessions, as well as supervised practice sessions. The training is designed to build skills, confidence and practical understanding of how to begin your practice. Click here to read more about the training.
Join us from the convenience of your computer screen for this 8-week certification course. AtoZ members receive $111 DISCOUNT.
AtoZ Healing Space founder Reba Linker says, "AtoZ offers an 'elite' experience in terms of the caring, community and quality you receive as a member. NOT elitist is the affordable price. For less than a cup of coffee a day, you get to experience life-changing workshops and events every month. For the individual who wishes to see substantial, sustained positive growth – what could be better than that?"
Learn more about membership
