 
News By Tag
* Death Doula
* Sean Cunningham
* Hospice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Nurse With the Purple Hair~A New Film by Sean Cunningham

The world renowned director of the "Friday the 13th" series discovers the beauty of hospice work and wants to share it with all of us.
 
 
Sean Cunningham
Sean Cunningham
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Death Doula
Sean Cunningham
Hospice

Industry:
Health

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

AUSTIN, Texas - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This interview with Sean Cunningham is so wonderful as you can hear the awe in his voice for the work of hospice. He shares how he came across the 'nurse with the purple hair,' and how he came to create the film.

World-renowned filmmaker of the Friday the 13th series, he takes us on quite a different journey this time. Easy to talk to and not at all what I expected, I hope you also enjoy hearing from someone who has discovered the inspiring nature of hospice work.

The film features hospice nurse Michelle Lasota of Philadelphia.

This Friday in Dallas,Texas there will be another screening. Visit the website here to secure your seats (if there are any left). You must do so up to 3 days of the show.: https://www.thenursewiththepurplehair.com/

This week's podcast with director Sean Cunningham:http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/podcast/nurse-with-the-purple-hair-a-new-film-by-sean-cunningham

Sean's Bio:

From the director of Friday 13th comes an unexpectedly touching and uplifting story honoring Hospice Care Workers:

The Nurse with the Purple Hair. In a surprising turn of events, Sean Cunningham, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker known for horror films, decided to make a movie honoring hospice workers. An accidental meeting with Hospice Nurse Michelle Lasota, the eponymous Nurse with the Purple Hair, led Cunningham to direct this movie which shares his experiences with the world of this lovely and insightful person.

"It was a labor of love", said Cunningham, who has focused all of his considerable resources on this moving documentary.

Cunningham is best known for Friday the 13th (1980), the movie which created a series of 12 sequels which have been released all around the world.   It remains one of the most popular horror films in history, and one of the most successful media franchises in America.

His personal experiences and interaction with the people in this movie create an unexpectedly touching and inspiring story.

Other notable films he's directed include A Stranger is Watching, Spring Break, The New Kids, and Deep Star Six.   He was an executive producer on the hit remakes of Friday the 13th and Last House on the Left.  Cunningham also produced House I, II, IV, The Horror Show, My Boyfriend's Back, Jason Goes to Hell:, Jason X and the tremendously successful Freddy vs. Jason.

"Journey With Deanna" podcast sponsors are Quality of Life Care and HospiceTimes.com.

For more information on end of life doula training, visit: www.qualityoflifecare.com

Contact
Deanna Cochran
***@qualityoflifecare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@qualityoflifecare.com Email Verified
Tags:Death Doula, Sean Cunningham, Hospice
Industry:Health
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quality of Life Care, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share