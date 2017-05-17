News By Tag
Nurse With the Purple Hair~A New Film by Sean Cunningham
The world renowned director of the "Friday the 13th" series discovers the beauty of hospice work and wants to share it with all of us.
World-renowned filmmaker of the Friday the 13th series, he takes us on quite a different journey this time. Easy to talk to and not at all what I expected, I hope you also enjoy hearing from someone who has discovered the inspiring nature of hospice work.
The film features hospice nurse Michelle Lasota of Philadelphia.
This Friday in Dallas,Texas there will be another screening. Visit the website here to secure your seats (if there are any left). You must do so up to 3 days of the show.: https://www.thenursewiththepurplehair.com/
This week's podcast with director Sean Cunningham:http://
Sean's Bio:
From the director of Friday 13th comes an unexpectedly touching and uplifting story honoring Hospice Care Workers:
The Nurse with the Purple Hair. In a surprising turn of events, Sean Cunningham, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker known for horror films, decided to make a movie honoring hospice workers. An accidental meeting with Hospice Nurse Michelle Lasota, the eponymous Nurse with the Purple Hair, led Cunningham to direct this movie which shares his experiences with the world of this lovely and insightful person.
"It was a labor of love", said Cunningham, who has focused all of his considerable resources on this moving documentary.
Cunningham is best known for Friday the 13th (1980), the movie which created a series of 12 sequels which have been released all around the world. It remains one of the most popular horror films in history, and one of the most successful media franchises in America.
His personal experiences and interaction with the people in this movie create an unexpectedly touching and inspiring story.
Other notable films he's directed include A Stranger is Watching, Spring Break, The New Kids, and Deep Star Six. He was an executive producer on the hit remakes of Friday the 13th and Last House on the Left. Cunningham also produced House I, II, IV, The Horror Show, My Boyfriend's Back, Jason Goes to Hell:, Jason X and the tremendously successful Freddy vs. Jason.
"Journey With Deanna" podcast sponsors are Quality of Life Care and HospiceTimes.com.
For more information on end of life doula training, visit: www.qualityoflifecare.com
Contact
Deanna Cochran
***@qualityoflifecare.com
