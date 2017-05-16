News By Tag
* Uscg
* Military
* America
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coast Guard Pride. The True Few
There was a time when the United States Marine Corps shouted the moto "The Few. The Proud. The Marines." Coasties knew then as they know now that the true few are the men and women of the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is the smallest branch of the United States Armed Forces and has the historic title of the longest sea going US service. They are deployed throughout most theaters from the middle east to antarctica and Korea. Coast Guard members are highly trained and exceptionally educated in all things maritime. Coast Guard Petty Officers, Warrant Officers and Commissioned Officers are often granted Federal Law Enforcement authority that extends past our own nation's boundaries.
These members find a certain life long bond with the American flag. Knowing this pride and love for the national ensign, Born Ready Apparel has incorporated the brave Coast Guard colors and the strong Coast Guard shield standing true before the stars and stripes. The flag lays vertically, draped from the wearers shoulders or chest. With Born Ready Apparel, the customer is the artists, making every shirt unique. In an ever growing effort to produce the best quality product available, Born Ready Apparel refuses to store mass amounts of shirts in boxes waiting to be ordered. With BRA, the customer has full control over the placement of the artwork. During checkout, customers have the option of placing the design on the front or the back of the shirt or sweater. Customers also have the option of adding custom text to most designs such as rate, service dates and unit names. The sky's the limit.
Our Values
Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.
Our Gear
All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.
Our Team
The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!
To get this item visit: https://bornreadyapparel.com/
For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at http://www.bornreadyapparel.com
Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Born Ready Apparel
844-777-7784
***@bornreadyapparel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse