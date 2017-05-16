Savannah ObGyn Launches New Website Created by Speros

End

--is pleased to announce the launch of its newly restructured website, http://savannahobgyn.com.Designed by Speros, a full-service technology company headquartered in Savannah, the site includes resource tabs that provide patients with educational information such as real patient stories about minimally invasive robotic surgery performed with the da Vinci Surgical System; and educational videos and handouts from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.Bright and welcoming in shades of teal and green, the website also offers downloadable forms for patients and information about participating insurance carrier networks, as well as a link to Savannah ObGyn's Facebook page.Built on a custom WordPress platform, the website allows the office to make updates to their site and additionally features tracking services via Google Analytics."The previous website was built on a fixed template that was limited and offered only three pages of basic information and no way for people to send inquiries through the website," explained Lauren Dingus, web and graphics designer for Speros. "The new website structure allows Savannah ObGyn to feature much more patient-focused information, and provides an easy way for patients to contact the office and even request a specific provider."Savannah ObGyn is full-service obstetrics and gynecology practice serving the needs of Southeast Georgia and South Carolina since 1995. Its physicians and nurse practitioners offer comprehensive women's health services in a friendly and caring environment, helping patients manage their health through all stages of life, from adolescence through the reproductive years and into menopause.MORE INFORMATION ON SPEROSEstablished in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.CONTACTLauren DingusWeb and Graphics DesignerSperosldingus@speros.com912.790.5117MEDIA INQUIRIESCecilia RussoCecilia Russo Marketing912-665-0005info@crussomarketing.com