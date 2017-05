Portugal Invasion Campaign Embarks on Radio and Sync

Furthering the Portugal Invasion radio campaign all this month on top Internet radio station idobi Network, Leaky Sync begins to pitch idobi's top handpicked songs to the sync world for licensing consideration in ads, games, film and TV.

-- After successfully launching thecampaign in the beginning of May on the most listened to Internet radio station,, 20 handpicked artists and bands chosen to participate under a unique 'Radio & Sync' partnership are now currently being pitched to the sync world. Headed by boutique music licensing collective,, the startup has begun to present the 20-song playlist to key music supervisors, studios, trailer production companies, in addition to brands and their advertising agencies. With both companies forming the Radio & Sync relationship, it shows a great example of how Leaky Sync continues to create new opportunities on a global scale through itsmusic marketing program.Over the last year, Leaky Sync has helped paved a path for indie artists and label communities in Portugal to receive international recognition. Through, the program has already helped artists and labels gain exposure in a handful of opportunities ranging from hospitality to in-flight background music programming for their singles and music videos. During this time frame, Steve Bootland from, and Portugal territory A&R/Sync rep for Leaky Sync, brought in a healthy number of Portuguese artists and bands from multiple genres into the collective. This eventually established a, literally within the Leaky Sync catalog; eventually forming a solid media partnership with idobi Network.Since the launch of, idobi Network has been interviewing artists such asand, with more to come. In its outreach to the sync world, Leaky Sync has created a landing page presenting the curated Spotify playlist along with some of the campaign's artwork and contact info that can be seen at http://leakysync.com/ portugal-invasion For sync licensing, in addition to the idobi Anthm targeted indie/indie rock genres, the collective has a wide range of artists and dedicated songwriters from around the world, including a legacy artist catalog ranging from Amalia Rodrigues to Celia Cruz, and Lee 'Scratch' Perry to Ravi Shankar. On the master-only recording side of the legacy catalog, Leaky Sync has exclusive pitching rights to live concert digitized audio tracks from the likes of Bueno Vista Social Club to Sade, as well as studio recordings from Herbie Hancock to KC and The Sunshine Band. The boutique has created a separate landing page for its legacy catalog with emended Spotify playlist that can be heard at http://leakysync.com/ legacy-catalog To add to the company's expansion plans, Leaky Sync will be rolling out more opportunities that will help their individual rights holders (artists, labels and publishers), as well as brand and media partners through a line of Label Services. Such services will offer creative imprint label management, worldwide digital distribution and a handful of digital marketing opt-ins. Its Discovery Boost program alone has major plans too, as it gears up to debut a Playlist Pitching service towards the end of June, allowing rights holders to participate in a monthly playlist delivery service aimed to pitch individual songs to targeted genre and mood based curators, indie and major playlist companies, and major streaming platform editorial departments.For the remaining time in May, you can stream idobi Anthm live by going to ido.bi/anthm or downloading the idobi app for iOS. Additionally, you can visit theplaylist on Spotify from this short link http://sptfy.com/invasion.idobi Network is home of the most listened to internet radio station in the world (idobi Radio), and is a winner of the Best Single-Stream Webcaster title at the RAIN Awards. idobi Network is the #6 internet radio broadcaster in the world (#5 commercial), on a list that includes iHeartMedia, Entercom, Cumulus and ESPN Radio. The network averages 7 million monthly tune-ins and serves over 72M ad impressions per month. The outlet also includes radio streams, idobi Howl and idobi Anthm. idobi Network is owned by alt-rock icons: Joel Madden (Good Charlotte), Sébastien Lefebvre, and Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan), along with internet broadcasting innovators Tom Cheney and Eddie Barella.Leaky Sync first launched as a boutique music licensing collective, pitching music for syncs and placements. The start-up has expanded with a focus to support artist, label and publisher rights holders within the collective, by increasing their song and music video presence across multi-media outlets through its Discovery Boost program.