Harold Robinson Foundation's Pedal on the Pier Fundraiser Returns to Santa Monica June 4
High Energy 100-Mile Outdoor Ride, Live Music and Festivities on the Santa Monica Pier Benefiting LA's Underserved Youth
Pedal on the Pier is a 5-hour/100-mile spin-a-thon fundraiser with teams riding on SC3 indoor cycling bikes provided by Stages Cycling. Riders can enjoy live musical performances by tribute band Earth, Wind and Power featuring Nth Power and members of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Dave Mathews Band, popular DJs, celebrity guests, food and drinks from local restaurants, such as Wahoo's Fish Tacos and Planet Smoothie, and more fun activations with the beautiful Pacific as the backdrop. This year, Pedal on the Pier will also feature a 21 and over loungefor riders and supporters to indulge in beer and libations.
"What makes Pedal on the Pier so great and so unique is that it's a super high energy, crazy fun, outdoor, physical philanthropy, fundraising event at an iconic location looking out over the ocean," said Joyce Hyser Robinson, co-founder of the Harold Robinson Foundation. "The event nets close to a million dollars, attracts around 1,500 participants and guests, and yet, has an intimacy and sense of community that is uncommon at most events of this size. We put our heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into every aspect of Pedal on the Pier, and I really think it shows."
In years past, Pedal on the Pier has attracted a number of celebrity supporters including Senator Bernie Sanders, Molly Sims, Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), David Duchovny, Paul Pierce, Evander Holyfield, Victor Ortiz, Josh Malina, Hilary & Haylie Duff, Rosanna Arquette, Baron Davis, Steven R. McQueen and Luc Robataille, who've helped raise funds for the organization to afford kids meaningful camp-based programming as a vehicle for personal empowerment and social change.
Pedal on the Pier has raised more than $850,000 per year for the past few years, totaling more than four million dollars, and hopes to far surpass those numbers this year.
The Harold Robinson Foundation is a nonprofit that provides unity and community through the organization's flagship program, Camp Ubuntu. It began with an idea from Jeff Robinson almost 20 years ago; that every child should have the same opportunities he had as a kid, no matter where they stand on the socioeconomic ladder. The Harold Robinson Foundation provides the funding and resources to send Los Angeles's underserved children to camp, in a safe and nurturing environment, far away from the stress that most of them face on a daily basis. HRF provides parenting workshops andthey also started a day camp in the center of Watts, CA.
Ubuntu is an ancient South African philosophy that means, "I am because we are." The Harold Robinson Foundation has adopted this philosophy as a tool to teach children the guiding principles of the foundation, which are family, respect, unity and community. This unifying principle frames all of Camp Ubuntu's programming. This past year, Camp Ubuntu hosted more than 2,000 students from 20 high-need schools, mostly in the community of Watts.
In order to participate in Pedal on the Pier, riders can register as an individual and join a team or start a team. Each team must raise a minimum of $2,500 for the Harold Robinson Foundation in order to have a bike reserved the day of the event. Registered riders will receive a free T-shirt, swag bag and a meal ticket and access to the 21 and over lounge with hosted alcoholic beverages from sponsors. There will also be a cash bar with beer and wine.
Those who are not able to ride but would still like to show their support for family and friends can attend by donating to a team or a rider. For the first time, Pedal on the Pier is offering a limited number of $100 tickets for spectators to this private event, which includes access to the festivities, and hosted food and beverages. The spectator ticket will allow fans and supporters the chance to be a part of the high-energy performances, dancing, kid's activities, and just to be able to get in on the action and help cheer the cyclers on.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and ride starts at 11 a.m. To sign up for a Pedal on the Pier team or donate to the Harold Robinson Foundation, please visit http://pedalonthepier.haroldrobinsonfoundation.org.
2017 Sponsors: Cali Water, Stages Cycling, Beat Bike, Wahoo's Fish Tacos, Taos Footwear, Planet Smoothie and more.
About The Harold Robinson Foundation:
The Harold Robinson Foundation is a 501(c)3 founded in 2009 by Jeff Robinson, Joyce Hyser Robinson and David Moss. The flagship program of the Harold Robinson Foundation is Camp Ubuntu, where underserved children are given a unique opportunity to attend an ACA accredited, overnight camp in the woods, just 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles. Most of these kids have never even left their neighborhoods and Camp Ubuntu gives them a safe, fun and nurturing environment to grow in a positive way. With hiking, teambuilding, sports, arts and crafts, music, ropes course, writing workshops, campfires and more, the retreats pack an incredible amount of fun into a long weekend. For more information, visit http://haroldrobinsonfoundation.org.
