Susan G. Komen® Orange County Pink Tie Ball Raises More Than $635,000 Toward its Bold Goal

-- It was an emotional evening featuring a resilient survivor story as more than 500 guests gathered for the 11annual Komen Orange County Pink Tie Ball at Huntington Beach's Paséa on May 13. The sold-out, elegant celebration, "On the Edge," raised more than $635,000 the next generation of research and local initiatives to achieve the organization's Bold Goal, to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.Each year, the signature event unites dedicated supporters with a shared passion for saving lives and helping women at every stage of their breast cancer journey. It was an especially moving night for Mark and Dr. Jessica Rhee, advocates and event co-chairs. The couple honored Mark's mother, a breast cancer survivor who was in the audience, and Jessica's mother, who lost her battle to breast cancer many years ago."What inspired me to be part of this amazing event raising money for Komen's mission, is that I believe in the importance of breast health services being available for all women," says Dr. Jessica Rhee. "There are still many women who are being diagnosed at late stages and not getting appropriate treatment. I believe everyone should have access to reliable breast health services and education regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, geography, income, insurance or immigration status."The formal evening included spectacular ocean views during the outdoor reception with hors d'oeuvres donated by Bluewater Grill ( http://www.bluewatergrill.com/ ), for the eleventh consecutive year. Wine was graciously donated by Thieriot Wines. For the first time this year, guests could participate in the silent auction digitally, bidding on one-of-a-kind experiences contributed by local businesses and Komen supporters. Winston's Crown Jewelers generously donated $12,500 worth of fine jewelry, including a 19.39 carat Brazilian kunzite for the opportunity drawing. Additional funds were raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and other opportunities during the gala.An exclusive group of seven male advocates committed to the local fight against breast cancer were named Pink Tie Guys, joining 77 other Orange County businessmen and community leaders selected over the past decade. Each was presented with a pink tie donated by Macy's, symbolic of their commitment to raise awareness within the business community in support of Komen's mission.The 2017-2018 Pink Tie Guys include:"We are so grateful for each of our Pink Tie Guys who leverage their network all year long to engage the community and bring awareness to our mission of providing those in need with reliable breast health services and education," said Lisa Wolter, executive director of Komen Orange County. "It means so much to see the tremendous support from our community, especially at events like this where we can come together to celebrate our unwavering dedication to reaching our Bold Goal in 2026!"During the evening, a powerful testimonial of community support came from Jacque Balbas-Ruddy, who spoke at the Pink Tie Ball two years ago, when she celebrated her victory over a four-year breast cancer battle. Unfortunately, the cancer returned five months later – this time Stage III. Jacque shared that she felt on the verge of hitting rock bottom, but Komen and its supporters came to her rescue. Generous donors covered the cost of her surgery and provided she and her sons a place to live. Grateful for the support system provided by the nonprofit, Jacque persevered through her toughest battle yet, emerging with a stronger spirit than ever before.are The Allergan Foundation, Lee Ann Canaday of The Canaday Group and Harald Herrmann. Additional sponsors include;: Tari & Alain Hirsch, Saks Fifth Avenue, Karen & Scott Sherman, Tom & Marilyn Sutton, Karin & Scott Wheeler.: Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Holland & Knight, Ingram Micro and Winston's Crown Jewelers.: BNP Paribas, First American Title Insurance Company, Plaza Bank, Experian and Kaiser Permanente.is Modern Luxury Orange CountyKomen Orange County's Pink Tie Ball has donated more than $3.6 million over the past decade, with 75 percent funding local programs focused on the breast health needs within the community and 25 percent given to global breast cancer research. In addition to the Pink Tie Ball, Komen Orange County hosts other initiatives, including ongoing breast health outreach in Orange County and major fundraising events such as Race for the Cure, to be held Sunday, Sept. 24, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. To register, visit www.komenoc.org/ race Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. Komen Orange County is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Orange County Race for the Cure®, Komenhas invested more than $38 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in researchFor more information, call 714-957-9157 or visit komenoc.org.