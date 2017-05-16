News By Tag
IAABC Journal Author Wins Cat Writers' Award
The Cat Writer's Association website states: "In November 1994, the newly formed Cat Writers' Association, held its first writing contest. Founding member, the late Karen Kuykendall, designed the coveted Muse Medallion™…The Muse is awarded to the best work of like kind, such as newspaper articles about health and general care, magazine articles about behavior, or newsletter columns."
Jacqueline beautifully represents the care, education, and expertise that IAABC Behavior consultants bring to the field, and we offer her HUGE congratulations on her well-earned award. Congratulations also to Adrienne Hovey, Jesse Miller and the entire Journal team. We are very proud of all your work!
You can read the winning article here: https://summer2016.iaabcjournal.org/
And read more of Jacqueline's fantastic work here: https://winter2017.iaabcjournal.org/
