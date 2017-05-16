 
Industry News





IAABC Journal Author Wins Cat Writers' Award

 
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- We are very excited to announce that the article "Behavior Consulting and Declawed Cats" by Jacqueline Munera, published in the Winter 2016 IAABC Journal, has won a MUSE© award in the category Online Article – Health and General Care.

The Cat Writer's Association website states: "In November 1994, the newly formed Cat Writers' Association, held its first writing contest. Founding member, the late Karen Kuykendall, designed the coveted Muse Medallion™…The Muse is awarded to the best work of like kind, such as newspaper articles about health and general care, magazine articles about behavior, or newsletter columns."

Jacqueline beautifully represents the care, education, and expertise that IAABC Behavior consultants bring to the field, and we offer her HUGE congratulations on her well-earned award. Congratulations also to Adrienne Hovey, Jesse Miller and the entire Journal team. We are very proud of all your work!

You can read the winning article here: https://summer2016.iaabcjournal.org/behavior-consulting-a...
And read more of Jacqueline's fantastic work here: https://winter2017.iaabcjournal.org/cat-training-but-its-so-difficult/
