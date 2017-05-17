News By Tag
Texas Traditions Roofing Welcomes Wes Strahan
The company recently welcomed Wes Strahan to the team as one of their trusted roof advisers.
"We are very excited to have Wes join our team," said Gary Emory, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing. "Our business continues to grow and Wes will help us stay on top of that growth while continuing to deliver a quality experience and installation for our customers."
Prior to joining Texas Traditions Roofing, Strahan spent 30 years in public education and recently was the soccer coach for the women's teams at Georgetown and Burnet High Schools. For the last 10 years, he would spend a week each summer volunteering in Matamoros, Mexico where he helped rebuild buildings and install metal roofs at a children's orphanage. Locally, he led crews of high school students replacing roofs with Community Restore for the past four summers.
Strahan has a Master's Degree in School Administration from Lamar University. He resides in Georgetown with his wife, Janet, and enjoys spending time with his family which includes two daughters and a grandson.
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by three family members to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in the repair and replacement of residential and commercial roofs in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
