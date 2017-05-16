News By Tag
The fully funded on Kickstarter Flagship Grill Pan!
Avant-Garde Management, Inc. announces the successfully funded Kickstarter campaign on its Flagship Grill Pan, the healthiest modernized version of your grandma cast iron cookware. Its very easy to get chef-like cooked healthy, crispy, and delicious food in minutes, and let the Flagship Grill Pan to do the work for you. You might not have a place to grill, too busy to barbeque, or the weather might be rainy but the Flagship Grill Pan is the solution and a must in any kitchen. It combines a reflection of our evolving life style and eating habits with all the benefits of your traditional cast iron skillet and makes a great addition to it.
We've worked on solutions for almost 2 years and now are proud to present our innovative fat-reducing Flagship Grill Pan that guarantees uniquely decorated and healthier meal.
The Flagship Grill Pan is now in a tooling stage funded by the successful Kickstarter campaign and available from May 22nd, 2017 on Indiegogo for heavily discounted price of $99.00 (Estimated MSRP is $175), with estimated delivery in November 2017.
https://igg.me/
The Flagship Grill key features:
Fat Drainage System lowers cholesterol content of your food by half;
Dry-heat "open fire style" grilling makes food crispier and tastier;
Unique ornaments are iron-stamped into the food;
Even heating is provided by its one of a kind thermostabilizing bottom;
Easier handling due to ergonomic handles and strategically placed spouts.
Contemporary design which makes it stand out in any kitchen;
"We'd like to share our passion by enabling everyone to enjoy much healthier open-fire quality barbeque, in any weather and anywhere", said Max Melomed, one of the creators. "Two iron-stamped patterns we've selected for the first run are the Old Glory and the Mountain Springs. The symbolism moves us, as we've spent most of our lives in beautiful Colorado, once the Wild West and frontier of the country we love."
High-resolution images, logos and headshots can be found https://www.dropbox.com/
ABOUT AVANT-GARDE
Avant-Garde Management, Inc. was organized in 2010 as a research and development engineering company. It has successfully performed several R&D projects for government and commercial organizations. It has also managed the full development and production cycle for several products in the transportation industry, and now utilize its extensive manufacturing expertise for something that we all enjoy: creative cooking.
Email: info@flagshipgrill.com
