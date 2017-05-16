 
News By Tag
* Gemfind
* Chamaty Diamonds
* Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Congratulations Chamaty Diamonds on Your New Website!

 
 
IMG_12052017_092406_0
IMG_12052017_092406_0
IRVINE, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- GemFind, the leading technology provider to the jewelry industry, is happy to congratulate Chamaty Diamonds on their new website! Chamaty Diamonds has an extensive selection of custom bridal & engagement rings and loose diamonds through GemFind's application tools such as DiamondLink® and RingBuilder®.

Please join us in celebrating their new website launched through GemFind!

From Business:

"I am Isaac Chamaty, owner and founder of Chamaty Diamonds. I began as a wholesale dealer while exclusively cutting and selling diamonds in New York City. By 1976, I settled in Seattle and became the only Master Diamond Cutter west of Chicago and north of San Francisco.

At our showroom, my wife Terry and I specialize in custom design of fine gems and diamonds. Our large inventory of finished and loose pearls and precious stones, were procured from around the globe as we import only the highest quality goods. As wholesale, licensed jewelers, we are able to offer our patrons unique jewelry well below retail pricing."

         ###

Visit their site through this link: www.chamatydiamondsandgem.com

For more information on how GemFind can improve your online presence, contact us at http://www.gemfind.com/contact-3/

Contact
GemFind
***@gemfind.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gemfind.com Email Verified
Tags:Gemfind, Chamaty Diamonds, Jewelry
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GemFind PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share