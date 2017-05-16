News By Tag
Congratulations Chamaty Diamonds on Your New Website!
Please join us in celebrating their new website launched through GemFind!
"I am Isaac Chamaty, owner and founder of Chamaty Diamonds. I began as a wholesale dealer while exclusively cutting and selling diamonds in New York City. By 1976, I settled in Seattle and became the only Master Diamond Cutter west of Chicago and north of San Francisco.
At our showroom, my wife Terry and I specialize in custom design of fine gems and diamonds. Our large inventory of finished and loose pearls and precious stones, were procured from around the globe as we import only the highest quality goods. As wholesale, licensed jewelers, we are able to offer our patrons unique jewelry well below retail pricing."
Visit their site through this link: www.chamatydiamondsandgem.com
