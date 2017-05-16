Country(s)
Secured Signing Releases World First Video Confirmation of Identity for eSignatures
Adding video confirmation to the eSigning process bolsters the independent signature verification of PKI user based digital signatures to deliver unparalleled document security and compliance for Secured Signing's customers.
Video confirmation in the signing process is live on Secured Signing today and available to all customers at no extra cost. This new method to confirm the identity of the signer continues a sustained release of new capabilities over the last year, making Secured Signing the most comprehensive and, certainly, the most innovative platform for online signing available in the market.
"Our primary goal for Secured Signing is to make it quick and simple for the document signer while delivering the most secure, authentic and reliable outcome for the document owner," says Mike Eyal, Founder and Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Video confirmation does exactly that, taking just a few seconds for the signer while giving the document owner a signed document that cannot be reasonably challenged."
Capturing video of the signer, in a way that is uniquely tied to the document being signed, is a more sophisticated use of biometric authentication than the fingerprint and image based methods that are now familiar. While much has been made of the bypasses for these static methods, a moving image is a much stronger authentication method. Secured Signing's video confirmation also varies the specific confirmation process each time. Analysis of the video in real time for a match to the confirmation process determines an authentication pass or fail. Holding an image to the camera will not pass the video confirmation analysis.
Video confirmation enhances the already sophisticated tamper proofing and signer verification mechanism inherent in Secured Signing's use of PKI user based digital signatures. Put simply, Secured Signing is now the most secure way to sign a document online for financial services and contracts signing. The combination of ease of use for the signer and absolute compliance confidence for the document owner is without peer.
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment. To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
