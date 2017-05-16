News By Tag
Doing It On The Downbeat: Veteran Music Producer Shares His Life in Rare Photos
Veteran Producer, Shelly Liebowitz pens a photo-book on his life in the music industry giving us a rare inside look at greatest artists he has worked with in Jazz, Blues, Rock and Country.
But now, for the very first time, Liebowitz has created a photo-history of his life in the world of music and entertainment. His reach is broad in that he has worked in all aspects of music including jazz, blues, rock and country. Some never-before-
Along with the photos, the book contains Liebowitz's personal commentary, insights from his first-hand accounts of working and meeting with artists and crossing all boundaries. It is aptly defined in the book description:
Published by Golden Shellsongs Music, which was established in South Florida in 1995 as a BMI affiliated music publishing company. Initially established to protect the rights of the songwriters signed to Saturn Records, the company currently represents the catalogs of songs of a unique and varied roster of songwriters. More recently Golden Shellsongs Music has branched out and has become the publisher of a pictorial memoir of the life of veteran music producer Shelly Liebowitz. This book contains an amazing collection of rare pictures of the greatest names in music.
The book is offered through the publisher Lulu.com, founded by Bob Young, co-founder of RedHat. Bob was determined to establish a more effective and profitable route to publishing. One of the core tenets of Lulu.com's mission is making content creation and consumption a simpler and more rewarding experience for people around the world. The book is available direct from Lulu.com at http://www.lulu.com/
