Doing It On The Downbeat: Veteran Music Producer Shares His Life in Rare Photos

Veteran Producer, Shelly Liebowitz pens a photo-book on his life in the music industry giving us a rare inside look at greatest artists he has worked with in Jazz, Blues, Rock and Country.
 
 
Doing It On The Downbeat by Shelly Liebowitz
Doing It On The Downbeat by Shelly Liebowitz
 
LOS ANGELES - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubbed as "The Invisible Producer" by his peers, Shelly Liebowitz's remarkable career in entertainment has largely been out of the public eye.  It has always been his firm belief that his job was to create the best possible recording that the artist was able of creating with his help and never taking the spotlight for himself. That has always been his driving and primary principle.

But now, for the very first time, Liebowitz has created a photo-history of his life in the world of music and entertainment.  His reach is broad in that he has worked in all aspects of music including jazz, blues, rock and country.  Some never-before-seen pictures in this book display the extensive scope of the industry and how artists related to each other: how Prince and David Bowie were inspired by legends Little Richard and Bing Crosby.  Here Liebowitz is the connective tissue that binds the musical community together in one complete thread.  You can see the roots within the jazz, blues and country communities emerging into classic and modern day rock within the pictures of these pages. The inside story of music, revealed through photos of such legends as Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and The Rat Pack, Ray Charles, and many more shows the spectacular legacy of the greatest artists in the industry. He takes a journey that shows connections from Basie to The Beatles, from Johnny Cash to Bob Dylan, many photos include multiple artists together in rare, candid moments.

Along with the photos, the book contains Liebowitz's personal commentary, insights from his first-hand accounts of working and meeting with artists and crossing all boundaries. It is aptly defined in the book description:  "In the course of his long, star-studded career, Mr. Liebowitz took and additionally acquired a vast collection of personal photos. He has combed through thousands of photos to create a 51 page pictorial of his time in the music industry. In "Doing It On The Downbeat" Shelly pulls back the curtain behind the scenes with an amazing insider view of the industry with warmth and sincerity. This book showcases some of the biggest names in music in jazz, blues, rock and country. Additionally, Shelly has inserted some personal remarks on his time in the record industry. This book reveals a story that is woven into a heartfelt tapestry through pictures and commentary as Shelly shares insights, details and personal experiences, and insider knowledge with the greatest artists of all time in way never seen before."

Published by Golden Shellsongs Music, which was established in South Florida in 1995 as a BMI affiliated music publishing company. Initially established to protect the rights of the songwriters signed to Saturn Records, the company currently represents the catalogs of songs of a unique and varied roster of songwriters. More recently Golden Shellsongs Music has branched out and has become the publisher of a pictorial memoir of the life of veteran music producer Shelly Liebowitz. This book contains an amazing collection of rare pictures of the greatest names in music.

The book is offered through the publisher Lulu.com, founded by Bob Young, co-founder of RedHat.  Bob was determined to establish a more effective and profitable route to publishing. One of the core tenets of Lulu.com's mission is making content creation and consumption a simpler and more rewarding experience for people around the world. The book is available direct from Lulu.com at http://www.lulu.com/shop/http://www.lulu.com/shop/shelly-...

Golden Shellsongs
***@gmail.com
