News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Go From Beach to Brunch With Amazing Lash Studio Eyelash Extensions!
With eyelash extensions you can be done within minutes!
Our light-weight eyelash extensions are so comfortable and feel so natural, you'll forget you have them, but everyone else is sure to notice your amazing lash line. You will be thrilled with how you look when you leave our studio and even more ecstatic with how you look when you wake up beautifully every morning. Using a patented application process, a lash stylist will attach individual, natural looking lashes to your lash line. We will help you achieve your desired look and relax in your personal suite. Choose from four lash styles including sexy, cute, gorgeous and natural.
Take advantage of these special offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Rockaway, New Jersey today http://amazinglashstudio.com/
Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse