Over 500 Small Reasons Why You Want to Attend This One Big Show

 
 
"On the Prowl Ocelot" by Tykie Ganz
"On the Prowl Ocelot" by Tykie Ganz
 
NAGS HEAD, N.C. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- There are only 19 recognized Miniature Art Shows in the USA. And 1 of them is right here at Seaside Art Gallery in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The gallery opened its heralded 'Annual International Miniature Art Show' and it runs through June 3rd, 2017. This marks the gallery's 26th year for this amazing art show.

Over 500 Miniature Beauties

The show features over 500 miniature pieces that are instantly engaging. 200 of the very best miniature artists have entered their art in the show. And they come from 5 continents, 8 countries, and 36 states in the USA.

You can see the different flavor of each artist's country, and the influence their surroundings have in their art. Each piece of art interprets a window of exquisite beauty expressed through the eyes of the artist's heart.

These miniature gems are in watercolor, graphite, paper, sculpture, oils, pastels, ink, mixed media…just about anything you can imagine. Artists use special techniques to transform subjects from life-sized to 'minute' in scale. They even use magnifying lenses and close-range binoculars to miniaturize each brush or pencil stroke. The results are remarkable. The fine detail, excellence, and visual expression are brilliant.

You can Own Original Art from Across the Globe

The 26th International Miniature Art Show is an excellent opportunity to own an original piece of art by a renowned artist for an affordable price. The show's last day is June 3rd, 2017. Prices begin at $100. You can see these miniature works of art here. (http://www.seasideart.com/product-category/art-by-categor...)

People's Choice Award and Reception

Join in the People's Choice Award and vote for your favorite miniature! The winning piece is announced at the show's open reception held at the gallery on Saturday, May 27th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.  You can meet many of the artists, including this year's judge, Mary Serfass. Serfass is an esteemed miniature artist who is internationally recognized. She's judged a number of shows. The judge's awards for 14 categories will be announced at the reception.  Refreshments are served.

One of The Largest Galleries in the Southeast

Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers.

Shop 200+ artists on their website, www.seasideart.com. Their phone number is 252-441-5418.

Source:Seaside Art Gallery
